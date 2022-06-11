Axe-incident brings menacing charges
A man remained in custody Thursday after a May incident in which he is accused of attacking a woman and, hours later, trying to chop his way into the bathroom where she was showering.
Chris D. Minton, 48, was charged formally with felony menacing, false imprisonment, third-degree assault, criminal mischief, driving under the influence and driving under restraint, according to the Montrose Combined Court.
On May 15, a frightened woman called police to her home, where she directed Montrose Police Officer Zebediah Schoemaker to an upstairs bathroom. There, he found an axe propped against the door.
“The door to the bathroom appeared to have been hacked at by the axe, as about head-height was a hole in the door,” Schoemaker said in Minton’s affidavit.
The sight of the axe “visibly upset” the woman.
She went on to report having been dragged off the couch during an argument the night before, which continued for hours and then resumed in the morning. At that time, she went into the bathroom to get ready for her day, heard a loud knock, and saw a blade coming through the door, causing her to initially tell dispatch Minton had a knife, Schoemaker said.
In speaking with the officer, the woman became too upset to continue. He spoke with her again later at the hospital, directing her to start from the beginning.
Per the affidavit, the woman then alleged Minton had pointed a loaded revolver at her and threatened to kill her, before putting it aside and dragging her from the couch. As she called out for him to stop, Minton allegedly threatened her.
The woman attempted to avoid Minton, but he followed her room to room, ultimately leaving her feeling trapped in the master bedroom as he shouted at her that she could not leave, the officer was told.
In again relaying the axe incident, the woman alleged Minton was threatening to kill her. “Chris also quoted the movie ‘The Shining,’ by saying ‘Here’s Johnny’ when he finally got through the door,” Schoemaker wrote.
Once he put a hole in the door, Minton stopped and the woman soon called police, Schoemaker also wrote. Minton reportedly fled the residence.
Soon after, Officer Joshua Lamphere spotted Minton’s Jeep near Odelle Road and Townsend Avenue; he pulled the vehicle over.
Based on the smell of drink, Minton was directed to perform sobriety maneuvers and failed, a supplemental report says. The arresting officer reported finding an 18-inch machete and 12-inch knife in the vehicle.
Minton is set for court June 16. He remained in custody Thursday, according to jail records.
Man charged with assault, menacing
Montrose Police Department officers responding to a disturbance May 14 say they heard shouts and, through a window, spotted a man atop a woman, pressing his arm down on her neck. They later arrested Dakota Maxwell, who last week was charged with second-degree assault, felony menacing and other offenses, according to the Montrose Combined Court.
Maxwell, 26, is free on bond.
His arrest affidavit states Officers Jordan Hewitt and Andrew Spear came to a home on South First Street after 911 calls about adults and kids yelling. When Hewitt stepped onto the home’s porch, he glimpsed the scene through the window and drew his weapon, ordering the man he saw to show his hands.
The man, later identified as Maxwell, “leaned up from (woman) and squared his body on me. I could hear (woman) yelling and hysterically crying,” Hewitt wrote in Maxwell’s arrest affidavit.
He announced himself as a police officer and, because of an immediate safety risk, Spear went in the front door.
Maxwell came out of the bedroom, but “disregarded” Spear’s orders to step outside the home, instead walking toward the back of the house, Hewitt alleged.
Spear warned Maxwell he would be tasered if he didn’t comply. With Hewitt keeping his gun on Maxwell, Spear handcuffed him.
In being led from the home, Maxwell allegedly drove his shoulder into Hewitt to force his way back in and kept fighting, so the officer kicked his knee from beneath him.
The “visibly upset” woman in the home alleged to Spear that Maxwell had pointed a loaded gun at her and threatened harm; she also said he had tried to drag her by her neck and had struck her.
Spear also reported finding several unsecured firearms in the home, at which children also live. Hewitt later located nine unsecured rifles in the home.
The woman told police she and Maxwell had argued earlier about their relationship.
Maxwell also spoke of domestic issues, per the affidavit, and said he had never meant to hurt anyone.
In addition to the assault and menacing charges, Maxwell was charged with reckless endangerment, child abuse, obstruction, prohibited use of a weapon, criminal mischief and failure to securely store firearms.
Maxwell is due in court July 7.
Menacing case resolved with plea to illegal discharge of gun
Juan Escarcega-Hernandez, who last year was accused of opening fire on a vehicle carrying his girlfriend, settled his case with a plea to illegal discharge of a firearm, court records show.
Escarcega-Hernandez reportedly told police he had fired at the ground, not the vehicle, and had done so because he thought it was coming at him.
According to the Montrose Combined Courts, Escarcega-Hernandez’s plea agreement calls for a deferred judgment and for the dismissal of earlier charges.
If a judge formally accepts the agreement at sentencing Aug. 22, and if Escarcega-Hernandez successfully completes the terms of the agreement, a conviction will not enter.
Deferred judgment contemplated in assault
Jaydon Miskovich, accused earlier this year of trying to choke his father and driving away in a stolen truck, recently pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, per the Montrose Combined Court.
His plea agreement, if accepted by a judge at his July 11 sentencing, calls for a deferred judgment. If he complies with its terms, he will not stand convicted of the offenses.
Miskovich, 18, was arrested in March. Police allege he drove off in his parents’ truck without permission, which he crashed into two other vehicles and a fence before going back home and arguing with his father over pills. Police said that during the argument, he placed the older man in a chokehold until the man surrendered prescription medications, which Miskovich then apparently ingested.