A Montrose man is accused of twice sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
According to Montrose Combined Court records, Omar Esparza-Hernandez, 39, was charged Thursday with sexual assault-overcome victim’s will; sexual assault — 10-year age difference; unlawful sexual contact — coerce a child and unlawful sexual contact — no consent.
According to his arrest affidavit, he denied wrongdoing.
The Montrose Police Department alleged that on June 19, Esparza-Hernandez assaulted a teen while the two were on a sofa. On June 20, he allegedly did the same thing and then subjected the teen to unlawful sexual contact in the bathroom, even as she told him not to and tried to stop him.
His arrest affidavit states that a family member who was interviewed said she had questioned Esparza-Hernandez about the matter and he had denied it.
When police brought him in for an interview June 23, Esparza-Hernandez declined to speak with investigators and invoked his right to counsel.
Esparza-Hernandez was in custody Wednesday on a $40,000 bond, according to jail records. He is due in court July 7.
Probation and deferred judgment for child abuse
Steven Kelso, formerly charged with sexual assault, pleaded guilty in June to child abuse — negligent injury.
According to court records, Kelso was sentenced to supervised probation as a condition of a four-year deferred judgment. If Kelso successfully completes probation and all terms of his sentence, he will not stand convicted of child abuse.
Kelso was charged last year for alleged conduct in 2019 and 2020 after a child disclosed to an out of state caseworker. His original charges were dismissed when he pleaded guilty to child abuse.
