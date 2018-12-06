Hearing set in gas station robbery
The man accused of robbing a South Townsend Avenue gas station in September is now set for a plea hearing next year.
Boyd Gleason was set for Montrose District Court Monday on charges of aggravated robbery, felony menacing and criminal extortion. A plea hearing was set for Jan. 7.
Police allege that a masked Gleason came into the Stinker’s convenience store, took cash and cigarettes, and also pointed a pellet gun at the female clerk wand forced her to lift her shirt. Gleason also is accused of pointing the weapon at a teenage customer and taking her money.
Police responding to multiple calls about a mask-wearing man with a gun located Gleason in the area, allegedly with items associated with the robbery nearby, or on his person.
Video footage from the store also appeared consistent with what witnesses reported, Gleason’s arrest affidavit says.
According that document, Gleason told officers another person forced him to go to the gas station and threatened to kill him if he did not.
Burglary suspect fails to show for sentencing
Joseph R. Gott, who was set to be sentenced Monday for possession of burglary tools, failed to appear and a warrant has been issued, according to court records.
Gott was arrested May 22, and was initially suspected of second-degree burglary, criminal mischief, theft and possession of burglary tools.
Surveillance footage showed a man at Horsefly Brewery on East Main Street after hours. Police said the man, alleged to be Gott, used a screwdriver to pry open cash registers at the outdoor bar, then went to Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast and took items from the yard.
Gott was arrested soon after the Montrose Police Department shared the surveillance footage on social media. When police caught up with him at the Montrose County Fairgrounds, Gott reportedly had a screwdriver.
Under a plea deal, he was to receive a deferred judgment for possession of burglary tools and all other charges were dismissed. His failure to appear may jeopardize the plea agreement and sentencing concessions.
Plea date set in explosives, stalking cases
Michael “Rocket” McCullough is set for plea hearings in three cases on Jan. 7.
McCullough, who was scheduled for court Monday, is charged with possession of an incendiary device; possession of a weapon by a previous offender; possession of a controlled substance-special offender; having an illegal weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is also charged in a separate case with stalking causing emotional distress and criminal mischief.
McCullough is also charged in a Montrose County Sheriff’s case with possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of drug paraphernalia.
McCullough was arrested Sept. 6 after police investigated a suspicious person report.
They report finding in his vehicle a liquid-filled lightbulb with cloth protruding from it; a knife, and baggies of suspected drugs.
McCullough is also accused of stalking a former girlfriend and throwing a rock through her vehicle’s window when she was parked at a friend’s home. His arrest affidavit alleges he threatened to kill the woman, who reported him to police the day before McCullough was found on the suspicious person report.
McCullough denies the allegations.
On Aug. 28, MCSO deputies reported finding him sleeping in a vehicle, in which a 9 mm gun was found, along with suspected drug paraphernalia. McCullough experienced a medical emergency and was granted a personal recognizance bond because of that.
He was arrested Sept. 6 on the other complaints.
Sentencing set in trespass case
A magazine salesman who got into a woman’s car without permission this past September has since pleaded guilty to first-degree trespass with intent to commit a crime. Antoine Roddy is to be sentenced Jan. 7, on a plea agreement under which harassment charges that were initially filed have been dismissed.
Roddy was selling subscriptions door-to-door when he encountered a woman who was on her way to see a client.
The woman reported Roddy locked eyes with her and headed her way, so she got back into her car. Roddy opened the door, moved items from the seat and got in.
The woman was able to contact her employer and implement a safety plan to escape. She drove Roddy to a convenience store while on the phone with her supervisor, who contacted police.
Roddy in court denied several of the allegations and initially claimed police harassment.
Delta man held on assault complaint
A Delta man has been charged with negligent third-degree assault and felony menacing, after an investigation into a knife attack led police to him.
Joey Jacob Gates, 24, was booked into jail Dec. 2.
According to the Delta Police Department, a 64-year-old man called police that day to report a young man he did not know came into his home on West Sixth Street, held a pocket knife to his throat, and cut him.
Officers found the older man with a bleeding injury to his neck.
Their investigation led to Gates’ arrest for alleged assault and felony menacing. Gates is to appear in court today, Dec. 6.
