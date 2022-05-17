Donald Labarr III engaged in risky, concerning behavior when he went into a Montrose gas station two years ago with a gun, demanded money and later committed similar crimes in LaPlata County, his sentencing judge said Monday.
District Judge Keri Yoder agreed Labarr struggles with mental health, but rejected his defense attorney’s calls for probation. “We can’t give a slap on the wrist for this kind of behavior,” she said.
She sentenced Labarr to six years in prison for attempted aggravated robbery and to a concurrent two-year term for aggravated motor vehicle theft.
In August of 2020, Labarr, then 32, entered the Golden Gate gas station on South Townsend Avenue and raised his shirt to display the handgun in his waistband while demanding money from the clerk.
After, Labarr drove to LaPlata County, where he is said to have come into a Conoco in Hermosa and demanded cash. There, the clerk tried to open the drawer, but was so nervous he could not; Labarr left the store when a customer came in.
Police in Durango said, however, that Labarr went next to the Speedway gas station there, lifted his shirt to reveal a gun, and demanded money, which the cashier said he could not provide. Labarr left, reportedly advising the cashier to “vote Democrat.”
Labarr apparently came to the Durango store in a Nissan Altima stolen from Montrose County; the resulting motor vehicle theft case was combined with his Montrose robbery case.
A Kansas State Police officer arrested Labarr a few days after his crimes in Colorado.
Labarr is to be sentenced for attempted robbery in LaPlata County on Friday. The terms of his plea agreements in both jurisdictions called for concurrent sentences, which initially gave Yoder pause, since the other judge could reject the plea deal there.
When asked to explain that provision, Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Burtis said she and the prosecutor in LaPlata County had agreed a concurrent sentence was in the interests of justice; further, the Montrose victim did not want a trial. Although that person did not speak at sentencing, Burtis said the victim supported the plea agreement.
Defense attorney Daniel Lavrisha later noted that the language in the LaPlata County plea agreement also stipulates to a sentence concurrent with Montrose’s.
Burtis in argument said Labarr should be sentenced to six years in the Department of Corrections.
“This was a multi-jurisdiction crime spree,” one that left the Golden Gate clerk shaken, yet Labarr shows no sense of accountability, she said.
Lavrisha listed off several cases in the 7th Judicial District that had been charged as robbery. Few of these resulted in prison terms of six years, despite circumstances that were sometimes more aggravated than Labarr’s.
Cases that did result in a stiffer sentenced tended to involve far more serious circumstances, he said.
Community corrections would have been the “sweet spot” for appropriate punishment and resources, but since the commcorr board rejected Labarr, probation was the best choice, Lavrisha said.
“These incidents were part of a singular mental health crisis,” the attorney said, explaining Labarr has struggled with severe and documented mental health issues since he was a young child.
A medicated Labarr is a different person than an unmedicated Labarr, the attorney also said, noting that his client was off his meds when he went to the Golden Gate and that Labarr’s stabilizing influence — his wife — was out of town at the time.
Labarr’s issues can manifest as self-sabotage, Lavrisha said, pointing to a time early in the case when Labarr attempted to represent himself and get the maximum sentence possible.
But Labarr responds well to treatment and with both that and his significant familial support, he can be safe if out in the community on probation, Lavrisha argued.
“Mr. Labarr is ashamed. He knows this was very, very traumatic for the victim,” Lavrisha said.
“I’m really regretful all this happened,” Labarr said, adding that if he had been on his medication and if his wife had been in town, the incident would not have happened.
“I’m not trying to justify this, but to appeal to you as a person,” he said.
Yoder formally accepted the plea agreement and acknowledged the mental health element at play, along with mitigating factors that include support and job prospects.
But Labarr’s criminal past of misdemeanor offenses that included assaults and a record showing less than ideal compliance with court orders, plus two prior felonies, were aggravators.
Further, although he never drew his weapon, Labarr clearly displayed it at the gas station and put the clerk in fear, then went on to do the same thing in LaPlata County, Youder said.
“Robbery is one of our major crimes,” Yoder said, adding everyone is fortunate the weapon was not fired.
Probation would undermine the severity of the conduct, which needs to be deterred through an appropriate sentence, one that takes punishment into account too, she also said.
Probation is not that sentence.
“I do hope this was an unusual behavior for you and something like this never happens again,” Yoder said, imposing the six years, less 631 days of time served prior to sentencing.