The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office suspects the pictured person of fraud and credit card theft, according to Montrose County Crimestoppers. 

Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers, Inc. and the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the help of citizens to identify and locate the suspect(s) who committed identity theft/fraud.

Between Oct. 20, 2019 and Oct. 21, 2019, an unknown male party may have fraudulently used a reported stolen credit card at several businesses in Montrose County.

The suspect may be driving a blue, 1990s model GMC Jimmy or Chevy Blazer, with mismatched wheels on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information about this crime or the identity of the perpetrator(s) or any other crimes may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 970-249-8500, use the app P3 Tips, or provide information via P3Tips.com. If the tip results in an arrest, the tipster may receive a cash award. For additional information, visit www.facebook.com/montroseregionalcrimestoppers. (All persons of interest mentioned in alerts or seen in photos are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.)

