Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers, Inc. and the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the help of citizens to identify and locate the suspect(s) who committed identity theft/fraud.
Between Oct. 20, 2019 and Oct. 21, 2019, an unknown male party may have fraudulently used a reported stolen credit card at several businesses in Montrose County.
The suspect may be driving a blue, 1990s model GMC Jimmy or Chevy Blazer, with mismatched wheels on the driver’s side.
Anyone with information about this crime or the identity of the perpetrator(s) or any other crimes may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 970-249-8500, use the app P3 Tips, or provide information via P3Tips.com. If the tip results in an arrest, the tipster may receive a cash award. For additional information, visit www.facebook.com/montroseregionalcrimestoppers. (All persons of interest mentioned in alerts or seen in photos are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.