Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers and the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the help of citizens to identify and locate a suspect or suspects who committed a burglary at a home at 3064 Highway 348 in Olathe.
Between about 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 14, a person or people allegedly entered the residence and removed two safes containing multiple gold and silver Mexican coins, as well as American cash. The total value of the items stolen totaled over $67,000.
Anyone with information about this crime may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 970-249-8500, use the mobile P3 Tips, or provide information via P3tips.com. If the tip results in an arrest, the tipster may receive a cash award. The family in this case has also offered a $3,000.00 cash reward in addition to a Crime Stoppers reward. For additional information, visit the Crime Stoppers Facebook page,
