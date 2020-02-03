A truck and a trailer loaded with a snowmobile were stolen on Feb. 1 and 2 between the hours of 6 p.m and 7 a.m. Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers, Inc. (MRCS) and the Montrose County Sheriff's Office announced the theft late Sunday night and are hopeful for any information on the perpetrator(s).
Located in the parking area on Dave Wood Road. and South Divide Road the truck was a red 2000 Ford Powerstroke Crew-cab pickup with a CO license plate 006 DAK. The trailer, a 1994 YHC with a CO license plate 237 DAR, was attached to the truck. A red and while 1991 Yamaha snowmobile was loaded on the trailer.
If there is any information on this crime or the identity of the perpetrator(s), anonymous callers can reach Crime Stoppers at (970) 249-8500. The free mobile app P3 Tips or P3tips.com can also be used to share information.
Any tips that result in an arrest may lead to a cash reward.
For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/montroseregionalcrimestoppers.
