Less than a month after its launch, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office’s new street crimes unit racked up six arrests and, on Wednesday, took 4.4 grams of suspected cocaine off the streets. Previously, the unit seized 3 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
The unit, now called the High Impact Target Team, found the cocaine Wednesday during an operation in the 1000 block of North Seventh Street, Sheriff Gene Lillard said — one of the proactive enforcement ops the MCSO is now able to conduct.
“This happens because it is more of a proactive approach. HITT is actively looking for drug dealers,” Lillard said.
“That is their purpose, to get out there and curtail the open use of drugs in our county.”
The MCSO rolled out HITT in July, with the idea that dedicating deputies to such work as surveillance for lower-level drug offenses and checking the compliance of registered sex offenders would take pressure off patrol divisions, as well as address crime.
The team complements the efforts of the 7th Judicial Drug Task Force and works in tandem with other agencies, although those agencies don’t necessarily have their own street crimes unit.
Right now, HITT has three deputies assigned, with a fourth waiting in the wings, who will join the team once staffing in patrol has stabilized.
As of July 15, HITT made six felony arrests, including the arrest of one juvenile, as well as one misdemeanor arrest. The unit’s members also caught young taggers in the act of spray-painting graffiti, notified patrol deputies, and had summonses issued to the youths. HITT deputies also found one sex offender who had not properly registered his address.
“The team is very proactive and has attempted to contact registered sex offenders, one in Maher, and two in (unincorporated) Montrose County. They have spent multiple hours on surveillance of suspected drug houses in the city and county of Montrose,” Lillard said.
The High Impact Target Team has also been conducting regular patrols of more remote areas of the county, looking for suspicious activity that might point to burglary.
“They’ll be used in a multi-task situation. We’re going to use them as much as we can for a myriad of assignments,” Lillard said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
