If enjoying a drink and seeing over 100 old cars cruise through town and compete for Best in Show is your idea of a good Friday night, Delta’s Car Show and Downtown Cruise Night tomorrow, Sept. 14, may be right up your alley. But if it’s not, the event coordinators have curated an evening full of dinner and drink specials and family-friendly events aimed at entertaining anyone who can stop by, car enthusiast or not. 

“When we were putting this together we wanted to make sure we were hitting on a lot of different things, even if cars aren’t your interest,” said Tyler Schumacher, City of Delta and Bill Heddles Recreation Center assistant community engagement manager. 



