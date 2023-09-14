If enjoying a drink and seeing over 100 old cars cruise through town and compete for Best in Show is your idea of a good Friday night, Delta’s Car Show and Downtown Cruise Night tomorrow, Sept. 14, may be right up your alley. But if it’s not, the event coordinators have curated an evening full of dinner and drink specials and family-friendly events aimed at entertaining anyone who can stop by, car enthusiast or not.
“When we were putting this together we wanted to make sure we were hitting on a lot of different things, even if cars aren’t your interest,” said Tyler Schumacher, City of Delta and Bill Heddles Recreation Center assistant community engagement manager.
It’s the second year the city’s Community Engagement Office has taken over the event, and last year’s was scores bigger than its predecessor, with over 100 cars and 1,500 onlookers. But Schumacher hopes for an even bigger turnout this year, and is shooting to feature around 125 cars and see over 2,000 guests.
Delta’s Main Street, which is also part of U.S. 50 between Montrose and Grand Junction, will be closed from around 2:30 to 10:30 p.m. for the event.
Car owners can check in between 4 and 5 p.m., and get the chance to cruise Main Street from 5:30 to 6 p.m. before parking for the show.
They can enter in around 20 categories, from muscle cars to pickups and motorcycles. Judges will award a winner in each category, while a few more special prizes will also be given out. Middle Schoolers will get the chance to vote on a “Kid’s Choice Award” and town council members will also get to vote on a choice award. All guests will get the chance to vote for Best in Show, and the winners of each category and special awards will get a light-up trophy.
Festivities for all ages will run throughout the night, as the Engagement Office partnered with local businesses throughout town to offer special deals and events.
The Egyptian Theater will show two movies to fit the theme of the night, starting with “Cars” at 4:30 and “Talladega Nights” at 7. Tickets for kids and seniors are $6, and adults are $8.
Local restaurants are also getting in on the event, and many are offering specials in honor of the car show. Dented Face BBQ will offer an entire special menu for the show starting at 4 p.m., while CB’s Tavern, Pour Ernies, Francisco’s, Daveto’s and Revive Nutrition will also offer deals. Food Trucks will also be stationed throughout the event offering meals and snacks like pizza, BBQ, kettle corn and shaved ice.
A handful of Delta businesses are also partnering with the office to offer a beer garden and adult drink specials which will be available throughout the event.
For the kids, there will be a Bump-N-Jump course and coloring contest, and winners from each grade can win prizes like die-cast and remote-controlled cars.
All kids who enter the coloring contest will also be entered into a drawing to win a two-seater go-kart, and the winner will be announced at 6:45 p.m.
Car awards will be announced at 7:45 p.m., and Schumacher said guests can expect to see “a wide range of cars from different years and styles, makes and models.”
Around 65 are already registered, and last year more than 50 registered on the day. Schumacher said he hopes more people will register in advance this year either by emailing him or stopping by the recreation center today, as this makes it easier to get everyone checked in and started on time. The registration fee is $25, with an extra $25 late fee tacked on for day of registration.
Stonefly, a local band, will play two sets before and after the judging at 6 p.m. and right after the awards.
While this is only the second time the relatively new Engagement Office will host the event, it’s been a mainstay in Delta for years. This time, it could be the largest in a while.
