If you have a sweet tooth, you’re in luck.
Crumbl Cookies, a national cookie chain, is opening a store at 3480 Wolverine Drive.
The space is the former home of GNC, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020 and announced the Montrose location was one of the 284 stores it would close first.
Crumbl opened its first store in 2017 in Utah and now has more than 350 locations nationwide, according to its website.
The Montrose location will be the 18th in Colorado and the second on the Western Slope — Grand Junction has the other.
The company’s locations rotate through a weekly menu of different flavor offerings of soft-baked cookies.
Co-owner of the Montrose location, Russ Madsen, expects the store to be fully operational the last week of April.
“Recognizing the hub that Montrose is to so many great destinations, they bought off on us going there,” Madsen wrote via email. “Tight-knit communities appeal to us and that is why we proposed a location be approved in Montrose.”
The store will hire roughly 50 employees with four to 10 working at a time.
Crumbl joins Hobby Lobby as the latest nationwide business to join River Landing Shopping Center.
Enstrom Candies likely to open around late 2022, early 2023Last month, Home Loan State Bank announced its purchase of the former Russell Stover retail shop and that it was in negotiations with Enstrom Candies to move into the building.
In a recent interview with the Montrose Daily Press, President of Enstrom Candies Doug Simons confirmed the company’s plan to expand to Montrose and join Home Loan State Bank as a building tenant.
The Enstrom location is expected to open in the northern third of the building with inventory shipped from the factory in Grand Junction and will serve ice cream, coffee and toffee.
Interior renovations of the building are expected to start around middle-to-late May, said Mark Harmon, the market president for the bank.
The hope is for the bank and Enstrom to move into the building by November, though Simons remains cautiously optimistic and expects an early 2023 opening with construction costs and supply chain issues potentially impacting construction timelines.
“We think it’s a feather in our cap to put the Enstrom sign up on the old Russel Stover building,” Simons said. “We’re excited to serve the Montrose community.”
Enstrom hadn’t explored expanding to Montrose previously since Russell Stover had a stake in the community and was likely to serve as a direct competitor, Simons said.
The bank expressed serious interest in Enstrom Candies joining them in the venture, Simons added, which helped finalize the decision.
The company plans to hire a local manager in addition to a handful of retail employees. Simons expects to hire seasonal employees during the holidays to help manage demand, though an exact number of hires has yet to be finalized.
Renovation plans and renderings are still in the works, Simons said, but Enstrom is expected to feature indoor and outdoor seating, a full-service coffee car and full retail store. Patrons are expected to have access to the bank lobby from inside the store.
“This is going to be a really neat partnership between Enstrom Candies and Home Loan State Bank,” Simons said.
Staff writer Anna Lynn Winfrey contributed to this report.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press