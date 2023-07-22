Federal prosecutors were given more time to respond to Shirley Koch’s appeal of her 15-year prison sentence for mail fraud involving the sale of human remains.
Although Koch pleaded guilty to a single count of six mail fraud counts charged in a 2020 indictment, she did not surrender the right to appeal the sentence and in filings last month contended the court overstepped in its calculation methods. Koch contends those calculations were erroneous, went well beyond the terms of her agreement, were based on the judge’s “moral outrage” and held her accountable for the conduct of her daughter and codefendant Megan Hess.
Koch is seeking a new sentence in line with the terms of her plea agreement, 63 to 78 months.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed for additional time to file an answer to the appeal because prosecutors are tied up with other cases. “As a result, counsel cannot prepare and file the answer brief in this matter by July 21, 2023, with the exercise of due diligence,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Ford Milani wrote in a July 14 motion, which Koch did not oppose.
The U.S. District Court granted an extension to Aug. 21.
Koch worked with Hess at Hess’ former business in Montrose, Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation, which operated a mortuary and crematory. An associated business, Donor Services Inc., was located on the same property and purportedly obtained human remains for research, medical and experimentation markets.
The feds said that over a multi-year period, Hess harvested bodies and body parts either without the permission of next of kin, or permission for only limited donations, and falsely represented the bodies would be returned in full for cremation once research was complete. Federal authorities also said Hess defrauded families who had paid for cremations, by representing the cremains of others as the deceased whose bodies had been sold.
Koch was part of the scheme and undertook the actual harvesting of human remains.
The FBI served warrants at Sunset Mesa in 2018 and Hess ultimately permanently surrendered her registrations to operate a funeral home or crematory. She and her mother were initially charged in the indictment with six counts of mail fraud and three counts of violating the law concerning shipping hazardous materials. They pleaded guilty to a single mail fraud count in 2022 and were sentenced in January.
Hess is serving a 20-year term, which she is also in the process of appealing.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
