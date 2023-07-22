Hess and Koch seek to appeal prison terms in Sunset Mesa body-scheme case

Shirley Koch

Federal prosecutors were given more time to respond to Shirley Koch’s appeal of her 15-year prison sentence for mail fraud involving the sale of human remains.

Although Koch pleaded guilty to a single count of six mail fraud counts charged in a 2020 indictment, she did not surrender the right to appeal the sentence and in filings last month contended the court overstepped in its calculation methods. Koch contends those calculations were erroneous, went well beyond the terms of her agreement, were based on the judge’s “moral outrage” and held her accountable for the conduct of her daughter and codefendant Megan Hess.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

What's NABUR?