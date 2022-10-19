CSP captain hopeful lateral academy will bring in local recruits

Certified law enforcement officers looking for a change — but who want to remain on the Western Slope — can make a lateral move to the Colorado State Patrol, which has opened applications for its lateral training academy in Golden.
The academy affords law enforcement professionals a means of continuing their careers while not necessarily having to relocate. Western Slope applicants who want to remain in the area would in turn benefit the local CSP 5C Troop office, which is down by about 50% of its staffing levels two years ago.
“We had a lot of retirements. We lost several through transfers to different areas in the state and we just haven’t been able to get replenished,” 5C Capt. James Saunders said Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Attracting recruits who are accustomed to more metro areas has proven difficult, as has retaining them. Saunders said that in his experience, most such peace officers who are recruited here are motivated to return to the metro areas and their families there. But with the CSP’s lateral academy, 5C can target law enforcement pros who are already in the region.
The goal isn’t to deplete the pool of officers for other agencies, Saunders said, but to provide a way for officers who want to join the state patrol to do so without them leaving the region and affecting law enforcement coverage overall.
“Instead of losing them to outside of the state or the metro area, if they want to change things up a bit, let’s let them stay local and build and foster that relationship we (law enforcement agencies) all have,” Saunders said.
Trooper Chris Worthington came to the CSP after completing the lateral academy in 2017. The former Montrose Police Department sergeant had about 14 years of experience under his belt when he joined the state patrol.
Worthington said he wanted to work for the state highway agency because of his strong interest in crash investigations. Traffic safety, including crash response, is one of the CSP’s main responsibilities, although there are other specialties within the agency.
He said he went into the lateral academy knowing a little extra effort would be required, despite his years of experience in law enforcement.
“Knowing it’s a paramilitary academy, I knew there would be mental and physical parts to it. I would suggest a lateral applicant to focus on preparing themselves physically, as well as mentally, well in advance,” Worthington said.
“It’s similar to a boot camp. The mental drive that’s attained is amazing.”
Worthington spent 3.5 months at the lateral academy in Golden, then was posted to 5C. He drew on his 14 years as a police officer.
“I had a real strong sense of officer safety and command presence, which lent its hand to walking into the CSP. They sharpened up my skills and I continued improving,” he said.
Saunders said that although there is no guarantee of a specific posting, lateral academy applicants are informed before the academy where their assignment is going to ultimately be.
“There’s a good possibility that local law enforcement would be able to go to the lateral classes and be assigned out of our Montrose Troop office,” he said.
Worthington said that helped him decide to go forward with the academy and that, had he not known beforehand, it would have affected his decision to join: “I wanted to stay in the Montrose area.”
The pay might sweeten the pot. Starting salary for lateral academy recruits is $6,176 a month and that increases to $7,056 per month once a person is a trained trooper, Saunders said.
“That’s kind of unique with our academy. We pay our cadets to go through it, versus them paying their way to go through,” he said, also touting the state of Colorado’s benefits.
“We just have a lot of growth opportunities,” added Saunders.
Worthington encouraged interested peace officers to apply for the lateral academy.
“If I had any advice for someone, I would say, be ready for change, whether it be big or little. Keep an open mind and realize there is more than one way to complete a task. Be willing to listen and learn from another’s perspective,” he said. One of the primary benefits of the academy and the training received is “the camaraderie gained between you and your fellow troopers,” Worthington said.
The lateral academy application period is open until Nov. 13, with the next academy anticipated to launch next spring. Those eligible to apply are Colorado law enforcement professionals with active Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training certification. Applicants must be at least 21 at the start of the academy and have at least three years of full-time equivalent, paid “patrol officer” experience, in good standing, within the last five years.
