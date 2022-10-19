CSP captain hopeful lateral academy will bring in local recruits

The Colorado State Patrol 5C Troop office in Montrose is among many hoping to gain seasoned recruits through an upcoming lateral academy. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

Certified law enforcement officers looking for a change — but who want to remain on the Western Slope — can make a lateral move to the Colorado State Patrol, which has opened applications for its lateral training academy in Golden.

The academy affords law enforcement professionals a means of continuing their careers while not necessarily having to relocate. Western Slope applicants who want to remain in the area would in turn benefit the local CSP 5C Troop office, which is down by about 50% of its staffing levels two years ago.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

