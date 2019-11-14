A Delta High School senior and athlete died in Saturday’s car crash, the Colorado State Patrol confirmed.
Gannon Hines, 18, was a passenger in a 2019 Subaru reportedly driven by Trevor Ledesma, also 18. A preliminary investigation indicates the car was traveling at a high rate of speed while eastbound on E Road in Delta County the night of Nov. 9, the CSP said.
The agency has not yet determined the estimated speed; crash reconstruction investigations can be time-consuming. Trooper Joshua Lewis, a CSP spokesman based in Golden, said drugs and alcohol are not suspected.
According to the initial investigation, the Subaru went out of control near 2195 Road, then went off the left side and up an embankment, striking several fence posts and rolling multiple times.
Hines and a 17-year-old passenger, who according to the CSP were not wearing their seat belts, were thrown from the vehicle.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash and attempted life-saving efforts; however, Hines was later pronounced dead at Delta County Memorial Hospital.
The 17-year-old who was ejected sustained severe injuries, as did an 18-year-old male passenger, whose name was not released. The CSP said the two were flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.
Ledesma was taken to the Delta hospital with injuries, per the CSP.
“Gannon was a senior and was excited to see what life had to bring him,” a statement on the crowd-funding site Go Fund Me reads.
“He loved fishing and spending time with his family and friends who meant so much to him.”
The Go Fund Me account was set up to defray funeral expenses. To contribute, visit Gofundme.com and search under “For Gannon’s Funeral Expenses.” Those who want to make a donation directly to the family can do so at Bank of Colorado, under the name Bridget Hines.
