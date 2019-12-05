The Colorado State University Extension Service will host the 2020 Beef Cow Symposium Jan. 10. The gathering of beef producers and those looking to become producers will be staged at Friendship Hall at the Montrose County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. with the symposium beginning at 9, according to Kelsi Seymour, extension service marketing specialist.
“We held the first such meeting in 2016 and it was well attended,” said Seymour. She said the extension service hopes to make it an annual event.
The event is billed as a full day of education and networking for the people in the beef cow business. Speakers from many segments of the industry will discuss topics such as managing calf health issues and the cattle market outlook.
To open the event Frank Gary, Ph.D., and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, will share his research on identifying and managing calf health issues. He specializes in research dealing with Johne’s Disease control, causes of mortality in adult cattle, livestock worker education, and calf health management.
Gary will be followed by Daniel Mooney and Ryan Larsen. Mooney is an assistant professor at CSU and Larsen is from Utah State. Mooney’s current research interests include problems related to sustainable crop production, agricultural technology adoption, livestock enterprise management, and food systems development. He and Larsen will lead a discussion regarding returns to Beef Quality Assurance in video auctions. More and more producers are taking advantage of video auctions rather than hauling stock to far away locations on the hopes of making sales. The Beef Quality Assurance program is aimed at raising consumer confidence in the quality of the product they consume. Mooney and Larsen will talk about the generally positive effects of video auctions on the program and on beef prices.
Later in the day, Clay Norrell of Superior Livestock Auctions, who lives in Hotchkiss, will conduct a session concerning marketing cattle in Western Colorado.
Katelyn McCulloch, director of the Livestock Marketing Information Center, a division of the CSU Extension Service, will discuss the cattle market outlook, specifically the drivers impacting marketing decisions. Marketing of beef cattle by the producer has become a critical matter. McCulloch, whose education and background is agricultural marketing, is expected to provide valuable information to Western Slope growers who face a volatile marketplace and changing technology.
There will be a trade show at the symposium, featuring a number of vendors who provide goods and services to the beef industry on the Western Slope. Lunch is sponsored by Kinikin Processors. The event as a whole is sponsored by AgRisk Advisors, American AG credit and the Bank of Colorado.
There is a $35 registration fee. For tickets or more information check in a 2020BCS.eventbrite.com or call 970-249-3935
Michael A. Cox is a Montrose-based content provider. He may be reached at michaelc@agwriter.us
