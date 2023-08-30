Curecanti and Black Canyon officials propose rate hikes for 2024

National Park Service officials are proposing increases to campground and boating fees at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area, citing rising operational costs and higher fees at comparable sites.
The proposed fee increases would take effect in 2024, and the National Park Service is accepting public comment on the increases until Sept. 16. This will be the first time campground fees have increased since 2016, and the first boat launch fee increase since 2003.
Campground fees will not change until early 2024, while boating fees are set to change in May at the earliest.
“It is common agency practice to regularly adjust fees to meet operational costs and to be comparable to nearby campgrounds,” said Lori Rome, chief of interpretation for both parks.
According to a press release, the fee increases will help cover operating costs and maintenance projects for the parks.
“Camping fees are authorized under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA). Recent projects completed at Black Canyon and Curecanti using FLREA funds include rehabilitation of trails, upgrading a campground amphitheater, and improvements to the marina systems,” said the release.
The current fees for a Curecanti boat permit are $4 for a two-day permit, $10 for a 10-day permit, and $30 for an annual permit. The proposed changes are to remove the two-day and 10-day permits, and instead charge $20 for a 1-7 day permit. Annual permits will be raised to $50.
The current price for all campsites at the parks is $16, with a $6 surcharge for electrical access at certain sites.
The proposed change is to increase this price to $20 for the Stevens Creek, Ponderosa, Dry Gulch, Red Creek, and East Portal Campgrounds at Curecanti and all of the campgrounds at Black Canyon, except South Rim Loop B.
For the Elk Creek, Lake Fork, and Cimarron standard campsites at Curecanti, the fee will be increased to $24.
Prices for electrical sites, including Loop D in Elk Creek at Curecanti and Loop B at the South Rim in Black Canyon, will be increased to $34, with no surcharge.
