Curecanti and Black Canyon officials propose rate hikes for 2024

Boating and campground fees could increase at Curecanti and Black Canyon starting next year. (File photo)

National Park Service officials are proposing increases to campground and boating fees at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area, citing rising operational costs and higher fees at comparable sites.

The proposed fee increases would take effect in 2024, and the National Park Service is accepting public comment on the increases until Sept. 16. This will be the first time campground fees have increased since 2016, and the first boat launch fee increase since 2003.



