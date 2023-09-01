Curry announces for House District 58

Kathleen Curry on her ranch. Curry, who previously served in the State House, is making a run for the House District 58 seat. (Courtesy photo)

For Gunnison rancher Kathleen Curry, the term limits that will take Colorado House District 58’s current representative out of office at the end of 2024 mean voters will need another strong voice for water rights and agriculture. Curry is making a bid for the job, saying she will be that voice.

“I hope to earn people’s support based on experience and my desire to work for them. I would be asking them to vote for me, because I can hit the ground running and be a problem-solver right off the bat,” said Curry.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

