Cyclist’s death brings vehicular homicide charges

A Montrose man has been charged formally with vehicular homicide in the March death of bicyclist Christopher Blunt.
Tyler Hilton, 18, is charged with vehicular homicide-DUI, reckless vehicular homicide and with leaving the scene of an accident. At a hearing set for April 16, Hilton could request a preliminary hearing to be set at a later time.
Hilton was driving down North Townsend Avenue early March 16, when he allegedly struck Blunt, 22, as Blunt rode a bike down the road.
Witnesses told police Hilton had been trying to pass other vehicles just before the collision, which according to an arrest affidavit, threw Blunt over the top of Hilton’s SUV and into the side of another vehicle.
Hilton reportedly fled the scene but returned later with his mother. He allegedly admitted to being “six beers in,” and told police he was angry his mother had contacted them because he didn’t want to be arrested. Hilton failed sobriety testing, the affidavit alleges.
The document says Hilton braked when he saw Blunt, then “panicked” after the collision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.