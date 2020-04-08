Cyclist’s death brings vehicular homicide charges

Tyler Hilton. (Picture confirmed by Montrose County Sheriff's Office)

 (Submitted photo/MCSO)

A Montrose man has been charged formally with vehicular homicide in the March death of bicyclist Christopher Blunt.

Tyler Hilton, 18, is charged with vehicular homicide-DUI, reckless vehicular homicide and with leaving the scene of an accident. At a hearing set for April 16, Hilton could request a preliminary hearing to be set at a later time.

Hilton was driving down North Townsend Avenue early March 16, when he allegedly struck Blunt, 22, as Blunt rode a bike down the road.

Witnesses told police Hilton had been trying to pass other vehicles just before the collision, which according to an arrest affidavit, threw Blunt over the top of Hilton’s SUV and into the side of another vehicle.

Hilton reportedly fled the scene but returned later with his mother. He allegedly admitted to being “six beers in,” and told police he was angry his mother had contacted them because he didn’t want to be arrested. Hilton failed sobriety testing, the affidavit alleges.

The document says Hilton braked when he saw Blunt, then “panicked” after the collision.

Tags

Load comments