D’Angelo retires after 30 years of guiding air traffic at MTJ

“It’s a great day in Montrose,” so says the voice on the other end of the phone, “this is Sharon.” It’s the same comforting voice that’s provided critical data and guidance to pilots at Colorado’s fastest-growing airport, Montrose Regional.
Sharon D’Angelo, “the voice of Montrose unicom,” retired March 31, after 30 years at the microphone and at the customer service counter.
In many ways, D’Angelo was a pivotal, steady influence at the airport during the busy boom-boom years of the early 2000s, during the COVID slowdown and of late, the rebound from the pandemic. Montrose Regional Airport (MTJ) is the fastest growing airport in Colorado and has a 20% gain in traffic from a year ago. It has surpassed Walker Field in Grand Junction.
“It’s been a pretty cool job and it’s always interesting,” said D’Angelo on her last day at MTJ. The FBO (fixed base operator) is owned by Atlantic Aviation. “The years have gone by fast.”
D’Angelo started her career at the FBO Jan. 2, 1993. That’s three buildings and three FBOs ago. The first private aviation terminal, built sometime in the 1950s, was maybe 1,000 square feet with the passenger waiting area about as snug as today’s economy class seating. It was known as Montrose Aviation Services. A double-wide, manufactured terminal came along in the early 1990s. In 2008, the Black Canyon Jet Center built a $1 million general aviation terminal and made upgrades in the FBO’s service operations.
There is no control tower at MTJ. Rather, it’s D’Angelo and others providing up to the latest air traffic whereabouts and weather conditions for pilots wanting to land or take off. Commercial airline traffic – American, Southwest, United, Delta – is handled through the FBO along with private aircraft.
Montrose Regional Airport is owned and operated by Montrose County. The commercial air terminal is undergoing significant expansion and renovation and the project will be finished later this year.
D’Angelo explains the busiest time for the FBO is when other airports close because of weather and flight traffic. “I stay focused with mental notes on paper,” said D’Angelo with a laugh. There’s a scramble as pilots try to beat the weather to get away or to land after Aspen or Gunnison shuts down. There are almost 20 people on staff at the FBO.
D’Angelo’s husband, Mike D’Angelo, was part of airport operations, retiring in November. Her son, Nick Swenson, is career Air Force and recently transferred from Tucson to Colorado Springs.
D'Angelo grew up in Duluth and Minneapolis. She’s an aircraft mechanic and worked at aviation companies in California, Minnesota, and Connecticut before moving to Montrose in 1992. A friend called her about an opening on the FBO crew and said she would be “perfect” for the job.
“Sharon’s made a real impact for Montrose. She’s the face and voice of what we do here,” said Katie Brink, the customer service manager for Atlantic Aviation.
Given MTJ’s location and how it’s a primary airport to Telluride’s growth as well, the Hollywood high-flyers are often guests at the FBO. The big music and film festivals in Telluride bring them and their jets into Atlantic Aviation.
D’Angelo won’t say who the jerks are from the Hollywood crowd, but does offer how Tom Cruise and Steve Martin are the friendliest. “They don’t want photos, but they’ll start up a conversation and are nice.” Most recently, Cate Blanchett was a customer.
“Sharon’s able to keep everyone calm and focused,” added Brink. “She’s been great to work with and has been a mentor of mine, since she knows aviation. I’ve learned so much in her company. We’ve had serious times and we’ve enjoyed our work.” Brink has been with Atlantic for almost 13 years.
D’Angelo’s retirement plans include travel with a motor home, ongoing responsibilities with their hay farm, and “catching up to a lot of projects.” One of those projects in the restoration of her 1966 GMC pickup, putting her mechanic abilities once more at the fore. Her husband Mike is restoring a 1977 Ford “High Boy” pickup as well.
“Everyone knows Sharon,” said Brink. “From the movie stars to the local pilots, she was such a big part of this place. She will be missed.”