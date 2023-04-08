D’Angelo retires after 30 years of guiding air traffic at MTJ

Sharon D'Angelo recently retired from operating the unicom at Montrose Regional Airport. (Stephen Woody/Special to the MDP)

“It’s a great day in Montrose,” so says the voice on the other end of the phone, “this is Sharon.” It’s the same comforting voice that’s provided critical data and guidance to pilots at Colorado’s fastest-growing airport, Montrose Regional.

Sharon D’Angelo, “the voice of Montrose unicom,” retired March 31, after 30 years at the microphone and at the customer service counter.



