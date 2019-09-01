It’s the small-town controversy with no end in sight.
Dan Hostenpiller, the 7th Judicial District attorney, has asked the Colorado Supreme Court to review the overturned illegal voting conviction from a tiny Gunnison County town, warning that without a remedy his ability to stop people from unlawfully casting ballots is in jeopardy.
It’s a rare step, especially given that the question stems from a relatively minor misdemeanor conviction for voting in the wrong precinct.
But Hotsenpiller says it’s necessary because without a new decision from the state’s highest court, there could be problems in his six-county district during the 2020 election cycle.
“The district court’s order will control our ability to regulate elections offenses in the entire 7th Judicial District unless it’s fixed,” he said.
The case dates back to the April 2016 municipal elections in Pitkin, near Gunnison, after which Hotsenpiller’s office charged eight people with voting offenses. All pleaded guilty except for Marie Rossmiller, who fought the allegations but was eventually convicted.
Read the whole story at The Colorado Sun. The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization that covers people, places and issues of statewide interest. To sign up for free newsletters, subscribe or learn more, visit ColoradoSun.com.
