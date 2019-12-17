Mark Porter, the Delta man who died after a police encounter in August, had extremely high levels of methamphetamine in his system and nothing at autopsy indicates officers’ conduct contributed to his death, which was ruled accidental.
Although Porter’s death on Aug. 18 was tragic, charging either Delta Police Department Officer Nick Buffington or Officer Garrett Henderson “would be grossly inappropriate,” District Attorney Dan Hotsenpiller said Monday, in issuing his decision based on an earlier critical incident team report.
Buffington and Henderson were acting within the law when they attempted to coax Porter — who was “high” and suspected of trespassing — out of the narrow space into which he had put himself, Hotsenpiller’s findings state.
At one point during the encounter, Buffington drew a Taser and Henderson fired a probe from his into Porter’s thigh; he later tackled Porter, working with other officers to restrain him for transport to medical care. These actions, too, were justified by the circumstances, Hotsenpiller later explained: They had nothing to do with Porter’s death, and this was confirmed by his autopsy.
A 911 call the morning of Aug. 18 put the events into motion. The caller reported Porter was in the 40 Heinz mobile home park and appeared irrational as he opened vehicle doors and also tried the door to a home.
Buffington responded and found Porter lying on the ground near a home. Per the Hotsenpiller’s findings, based on the critical incident team report which included a review of police body cam, Buffington immediately began asking if Porter was OK and if he needed help, using a “calm, steady, non-aggressive tone,” while assuring the downed man that he was there to help him.
Buffington also summoned an ambulance.
During the first moments of the encounter, he learned Porter had consumed 4 grams of meth, twice the amount he usually took — “an extremely elevated amount.”
As Buffington approached Porter, the man got up and positioned himself in a dead-end, 4-foot-wide area between a home and a fence. Buffington kept reassuring Porter and trying to get him to come out so he could go to the hospital; Porter in response struck Buffington in the shin with a bit of particle board.
At that point, the officer drew his Taser and began issuing firmer commands and Henderson joined him.
The pair of officers worked together, avoiding issuing repeated or overlapping commands, but Porter did not fully comply with “direct, clear, concise” directions, Hotsenpiller said.
As Henderson told Porter to relax, Porter shoved a board at him and Buffington, which they were able to grab and toss aside.
At that point, Henderson deployed the Taser and although Porter fell, he did not comply with commands and moved as though he was kicking at the officers.
Porter also took hold of a board and a fence picket.
The officers backed out of the confined area and, with paramedics, continued trying to coax Porter out. At one point, he flung the picket at medical personnel, which hit a vehicle.
“At what appears to be a random point in time, that is, not in response to any specific stimuli, Mr. Porter exited the confined area, moving in a jerky motion,” Hotsenpiller’s report says.
Porter did not comply with instructions to lie down on a nearby gurney, but instead slunk alongside a vehicle and turned as if to leave. At that point, Henderson tackled him; Porter resisted and had to be restrained with the help of other officers and paramedics.
Hotsenpiller said that at no point was force such as a chokehold used, and no one did anything else that would have restricted Porter’s breathing.
Paramedics administered medication, but Porter became unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.
Delta Police Chief Lucas Fedler said Monday that Porter’s death was the outcome no one wanted and that his officers had acted appropriately.
“I am proud of the response they gave. They showed a lot of restraint. They tried everything they could to have this come to a different outcome, for sure,” Fedler said.
“You often see the actions of law enforcement overstepping their boundaries nationwide and that certainly is not what happened here. It’s just unfortunate this was the outcome we got.”
Porter’s autopsy established his cause of death as meth intoxication. Pathologist Dean Havlik found no injuries contributing to Porter’s death and said nothing arising from the Aug. 18 contact suggests a compromised airway of damage to the strictures of Porter’s neck.
“There were no findings at autopsy to suggest the acts performed by law enforcement at the time of him becoming unresponsive contributed to his death. The manner of death is accidental,” Havlik in the autopsy report said, as cited by Hotsenpiller.
Criminal charges are inappropriate, the DA said: Buffington and Henderson were authorized to arrest Porter, because there was sufficient probable cause to believe he had committed the crimes of trespass and possession/unlawful use of drugs.
“In this case, all officers exhibited patience and restraint,” Hotsenpiller said.
He also said they were within their rights to use the Taser and that Henderson’s tackle technique had also been appropriate.
Porter was in severe distress after an overdose, so the officers were right to try to help him; they were also correct to confront him in order to prevent further criminal acts, the DA further said.
“Therefore, this office will not file any criminal charges against any of the law enforcement officers involved in this incident. To the contrary, this office commends their actions in the line of duty,” said Hotsenpiller.
Fedler on Monday said because of the circumstances of the matter, he had not placed either officer on leave after Porter’s death; it was clear to him that it was not necessary to do so.
Fedler also said the tragedy casts a spotlight on drug addiction in general. “Meth has never gone away. We’re seeing a huge increase,” he said. Prescription drug abuse, cocaine and heroin continue to pummel Delta and the region. “It’s not just meth. It’s drugs overall,” he also said.
“This incident is unfortunate and tragic. It is disquieting to witness the end results of Mr. Porter’s struggle with substance abuse,” Hotsenpiller said, in concluding his report.
“It is certainly sad to contemplate the grief experienced by his family and friends. No doubt, all law enforcement officers and emergency medical service personnel who tried to help Mr. Porter on Aug. 18, 2019, are profoundly troubled by the outcome. These are the professionals we ask to repeatedly respond to such distressing situations. In this case, all personnel deserve our respect and appreciation.”
Fedler offered similar comments and said his officers were affected by Porter’s loss.
“I think they went above and beyond what they needed to do. It’s just unfortunate this is the way it ended. … It’s obvious the investigation shows this is not the outcome any of us wanted,” Fedler said.
