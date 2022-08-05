Da Silva, Guan win AJGA tournament; Richmond leads locals

Noah Richmond of Montrose taps in a birdie putt on his 54th hole of the AJGA-Bridges-City of Montrose golf tournament Thursday. Richmond hit driver, gap wedge and almost made eagle, lipping out the chip shot on the par-5, 526-yard ninth hole at the Bridges. Richmond finished in a tie for 15th place with rounds of 69-75-75—219. The MHS golf season begins next week. Richmond is a junior.

Curtis Da Silva of Monterey, California, won the AJGA Junior Open at the Bridges Presented by the City of Montrose golf tournament with a six-under par 207 (66-66-72). Kexin Guan of Irvine, California, won the girls division with an even-par 214 scorecard, the only golfer in her field to shoot par or better.

The tournament, now in its second year in Montrose, was held Tuesday through Thursday at the Bridges and featured a field of 78 top youth golfers from the U.S. and six countries.



