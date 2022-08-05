Da Silva, Guan win AJGA tournament; Richmond leads locals

Noah Richmond of Montrose taps in a birdie putt on his 54th hole of the AJGA-Bridges-City of Montrose golf tournament Thursday. Richmond hit driver, gap wedge and almost made eagle, lipping out the chip shot on the par-5, 526-yard ninth hole at the Bridges. Richmond finished in a tie for 15th place with rounds of 69-75-75—219. The MHS golf season begins next week. Richmond is a junior.
Curtis Da Silva of Monterey, California, won the AJGA Junior Open at the Bridges Presented by the City of Montrose golf tournament with a six-under par 207 (66-66-72). Kexin Guan of Irvine, California, won the girls division with an even-par 214 scorecard, the only golfer in her field to shoot par or better.
The tournament, now in its second year in Montrose, was held Tuesday through Thursday at the Bridges and featured a field of 78 top youth golfers from the U.S. and six countries.
Reese Knox of Peyton, Colorado, (four-under par, 209) and Avery Lazarski of Las Vegas (three-under 210) were the boys runner ups. Emily Song of Irvine, (one-over par 214) and Natalie Yen of West Linn, Oregon (six-over, 219) were the runners-up for the girls’ division.
Montrose High School junior Noah Richmond led the local contingent of competitors. Richmond shot 69-75-75—219, six-over par for T15th. Jacob Legg of Montrose had rounds of 78-73-76—227 for T34. Hayden Hart of Ouray shot 244, 31 over, with rounds of 78-81-85—244. Kyden Adams of Montrose shot 91-92-81—264.
“It was an awesome event,” said Ty Jennings, chairman of the tournament committee. “We set up the course a little tougher than last year, a little longer, some of the pins were harder to go for.”
