230414-state-daca

A child holds a sign shaped like a butterfly that says, “Here to stay,” at a rally organized by the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition on March 11, 2023, at the Colorado Capitol. (Robert Davis for Colorado Newsline)

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he will direct his administration to allow undocumented people in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to enroll in Medicaid or private insurance provided under the Affordable Care Act.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will issue a proposed rule on the policy by the end of the month, according to a fact sheet from the White House.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?