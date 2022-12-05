Dad worries for diabetic daughter’s health as she serves jail; officials say care is being rendered

A Montrose man claims his daughter’s medical needs are not being properly met in the Montrose County Jail.
William Hewitt’s daughter, Cheyenne, is midway through a 10-day sentence for driving while ability impaired. Hewitt said she suffers from severe Type 1 diabetes, and he doesn’t think she is getting the correct care for it nor receiving a diabetic-appropriate diet, despite past assurances.
“Her punishment is jail, not to be punished while in jail because they (allegedly) won’t give her insulin. I’m very upset,” Hewitt said Monday, prior to assembling with three friends and Cheyenne’s mother in front of the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.
Hewitt said the last time his daughter came out of jail, she had to go to the hospital because of how severe her condition was. This frightened him and he appealed to the sheriff, who, he said, assured him there would be appropriate care and dietary considerations.
Jail officials could not speak about specific cases due to medical privacy laws.
“We can’t talk about health issues. What we can say is we pay a million dollars a year to have a health care provider. She is being cared for,” Undersheriff George Jackson said. “We’re not going to go against the recommendation of the health care provider without a court order. We pay them to make those decisions, to make very good decisions, and we follow them.”
Cheyenne Hewitt was booked into jail on Friday, Dec. 2.
On Monday, her mother Sharon said sentencing Judge Kurt Beckenhauer had told her daughter to bring a letter from her doctor and the insulin her doctor said she needed, which she did.
Sharon said that when she spoke to her daughter by phone Saturday, Cheyenne’s blood sugar was 499 — well above what is considered the normal range.
Although it had reportedly dropped to 270 by Sunday night, indicating Cheyenne was receiving treatment, she is supposed to receive immediate medical attention if her sugar levels top 400, according to her mother.
Sharon takes “immediate medical attention” to mean hospital care, but said she was told the jail conferred with the medical director there and used insulin available to the jail.
“Every time she has been in the jail, she’s been having to go to the hospital because they do not take good care of her. She does have some issues, but no felonies. The judge told her to go to her doctor, get her doctor to write a note and when she comes to the jail to turn herself in, to bring her letter and her medicine,” Sharon said.
Once in the jail, despite her diabetes, Cheyenne was given a choice of a baloney sandwich, chips and cake, or of going hungry, the Hewitts also said. William Hewitt said the last time he spoke to the sheriff, he was assured a diabetic-appropriate diet would be available.
“There are set protocols followed for special diets,” Montrose Jail Cmdr. Dean McNulty said. That can include religious or medical needs.
“All of that is taken under advisement. Our current medical provider (Turn Key Health) does not provide special diets upon request, but they do have the authority to override anyone and place them on a medical diet for medical reasons. Diabetics would be one.”
McNulty explained that the jail confirms whether a person is a member of a specific religion, or whether a special diet is required. The latter requires a little time for evaluation, and in Cheyenne Hewitt’s case, staff had to confirm her condition and that she is on a special diet, he said.
“She was offered jail meals on Saturday. I don’t know if she ate it or not. We certainly want to provide people with nutrition that doesn’t affect their health adversely,” McNulty said.
With prior approval, diabetic inmates can bring their own insulin. “We prefer they bring nothing into the jail and we will provide it to them at no cost. In extreme cases, involving real expensive medications for serious medical conditions like cancer, organ function, HIV, we’ll go ahead and allow them, simply because we can’t get them right away,” he said.
“Insulin is one as well. We do review those on a case-by-case basis and if we feel it is some type of insulin we can’t get right away, that’s at the discretion of the medical provider (Turn Key).”
Turn Key would in those instances review what a doctor sent. “If somebody has a specific medication or medical procedure that their physician is requiring, then all that is given to Turn Key for review, provided there is a release of information,” McNulty said.
“We have to confirm that with the authorizing physician. What courts do not do is intervene with specifics of medical care. They will usually refer the defendants to their physician. It is worked out internally with our contract medical provider.”
A few hours before showing up at the MCSO Monday, Hewitt wrote a letter to the judge, detailing his concerns. The letter asked Beckenhauer to either convert his daughter’s sentence to time served, or guarantee she would receive her medication.
Hewitt stressed that he isn’t asking the sheriff’s office to coddle his daughter.
“I don’t mind my daughter serving time if she did something wrong. But to be punished while serving time to the point of life and death and feeling totally abandoned is pathetic,” he said.
“I’m hoping they implement a diabetic diet, and when a judge makes an order for something, and a doctor writes a special order, that they don’t get sent to a jail where a a sheriff doesn’t have the budget to feed them properly,” Hewitt said.
“I don’t want to see this happen to anybody again, especially my daughter. … This is so wrong. I should never have had to come here. I should never have to worry about having to take my daughter to the hospital when she gets out of the jail.”
Hewitt’s friend Darren Stonehocker stood with William, Sharon, and a neighbor on Monday. “I think he’s in the right. She needs proper diet or her blood sugar will get out of hand. She went in with a doctor’s note. She needs her own insulin,” Stonehocker said.
“I understand his (Hewitt’s) concern,” McNulty said later. “We’ve tried to tell him numerous times it’s being managed.”
Jackson said the Hewitts had the right to come down and ask questions. “He obviously made complaints and was not happy with the results,” Jackson said, reiterating that the jail takes care of inmates and has medical care onsite.
“The jail tries very hard to take care of people and provide them with all the best services possible. I don’t have a problem at all with Mr. Hewitt looking out for the best interests of his daughter,” Jackson said.
