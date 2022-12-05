Dad worries for diabetic daughter’s health as she serves jail; officials say care is being rendered

William Hewitt speaks to media outside the Montrose County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Dec. 5. Hewitt is concerned about the health of his diabetic daughter, who is serving a short jail term. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

A Montrose man claims his daughter’s medical needs are not being properly met in the Montrose County Jail.

William Hewitt’s daughter, Cheyenne, is midway through a 10-day sentence for driving while ability impaired. Hewitt said she suffers from severe Type 1 diabetes, and he doesn’t think she is getting the correct care for it nor receiving a diabetic-appropriate diet, despite past assurances.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

