Daily low dose aspirin is no longer recommended for prevention of a first heart and stroke (cardiovascular disease or CVD) following the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force’s new statement on Oct. 12.
The draft recommendation reverses the task force’s previous statement issued in 2016 advocating for daily use of low dose aspirin for prevention. The newly released statement suggests that people 60 and older should not start taking aspirin for heart disease and stroke prevention.
People 40 to 59 who are at higher risk for CVD and don’t already have a history of CVD should, however, decide with their doctor if taking aspirin is a viable option.
The task force found that although daily aspirin use can lower the risk of experiencing a first heart attack or stroke, it can also cause serious harm, such as bleeding in the stomach, intestines and brain. This life-threatening risk increases with age.
“Heart disease and stroke are the leading causes of mortality in the United States, accounting for about one in three deaths,” Dr. Gbenga Ogedegbe told the Montrose Daily Press. “The task force looked at new research that has evolved since its 2016 recommendation and made several important changes.”
Ogedegbe is a member of the task force and is an expert in the implementation of interventions into primary care practices around hypertension and cardiovascular risk reduction.
He is also co-director of the Hypertension Specialty Clinic at Bellevue Hospital, a fellow of the American Heart Association and the American Society of Hypertension
Ogedegbe said if people are already taking aspirin for prevention of a first CVD episode, they should consult with their doctor before stopping on their own.
A 2019 study completed by Annals of Internal Medicine researchers from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center found that nearly 30 million Americans 40 and older use aspirin for primary prevention of cardiovascular disease.
Although the task force doesn’t include data defining the scope of aspirin usage as part of its review, Ogedegbe said the organization commissioned an extensive review to look at both trial evidence and results from a modeling study, which provided additional information on the balance of benefits and harms of aspirin use to prevent cardiovascular disease.
“It is important to remember that daily aspirin use may help prevent heart disease and stroke in some people, but it can also cause some harm, especially internal bleeding,” said Ogedegbe of the findings, adding that there are other ways to help prevent a first CVD episode, such as taking statins.
“Regardless of age, it’s important to note that we encourage people who are concerned about their risk of heart disease to talk to their clinician to figure out what steps they can take to stay healthy.”
Updating recommendations is a timely process and is usually completed approximately every five years, according to the doctor. Task force members have to commission an extensive review of available evidence, seek input from additional experts (including any relevant specialists) and hold a formal four-week public comment period for all draft research plans, evidence reporters and recommendations.
The task force is currently within the four-week draft period, with its draft recommendation now within the public comment phase. After the comment period closes, the organization reviews all submissions and incorporates them as “appropriate” into the final recommendation, slated for November.
With this new finding, the organization intends to complete more research, such as how to best estimate someone’s risk of bleeding or how to better calculate the risk of heart disease and stroke in people from all racial, ethnic and socioeconomic groups.
“The task force is calling for more research to help inform future updates to our recommendation,” said Ogedegbe.
“More specifically, we would like to see research aimed at better understanding patient preferences related to the benefits and harms of aspirin use and whether their preferences vary depending on whether they are at higher risk for heart disease or not.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.