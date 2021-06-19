Staff Report
City council members voted unanimously to approve an emergency expense authorization for the replacement of the damaged traffic signal at Nevada Ave and Main St. with a new, 2-arm style traffic signal, along with upgrading failing infrastructure (cabinet and underground) to bring the existing intersection traffic signals up to current design standards at a cost $322,000.
According to Public Works Manager Jim Scheid, on May 12 the city-owned traffic signal was severely damaged in a vehicle accident.
After consulting with the city’s traffic signal and lighting consultant, it was determined that the signal needed to be removed because of unrepairable structural damage and replaced with a temporary signal. The city is working on a claim with the responsible party’s insurance company.
The responsible party would be responsible for a portion of the total cost of this project.
The replacement, two-arm style traffic signal with two main posts and two pedestrian crossing pedestals has an estimated cost of $250,000. The lead time on this replacement is about five months.
In the meantime, the temporary traffic signal will have an estimated cost of $30,000 over the next five months. Staff also recommend including a 15 percent cost contingency for unforeseen issues or cost inflations.
This brings the total expense to be authorized to $322,000.
