Dancers to perform mini recitals of “The Greatest Show” Saturday to abide by social distancing guidelines

For the past several months dancers at A Time To Dance studio in Montrose have attended rehearsals virtually and in-person with limited classroom sizes as dance instructors helped them prepare for their recital.
“It's definitely an undertaking,” director Catherine Frates said. “A lot of people have stepped up completely out of the blue. We’re blessed to have so many volunteers.”
After the original recital date of May 2-3 passed, the instructors were determined to hold a recital for the dancers to showcase their hard work, which required them to get creative.
“The recital was supposed to be May 2-3 at the Pavillion and it was closed due to COVID-19,” Frates said. “We prayed it would open sooner rather than later. We just kept telling the kids one way or the other we’re going to have a recital.”
She added, “I felt like there were so many kids who looked so disappointed when we postponed, so we had to come up with something. The best way to do it is outdoors, so you can have social distance.”
Dancers will perform “The Greatest Show” this Saturday, June 20 in eight mini recitals, lasting between 15 and 20 minutes.
“I saw ‘The Greatest Showman’ and the music was fabulous,” Frates said. “We decided to go with a circus theme and used a lot of music from the movie. A lot of the dances are around the idea of the circus and the show.”
Throughout the recital, Frates said there are four different songs with the name Magic as well as songs called Circus, Tight rope and Abra Cadabra as dancers dance in various genres including tap, ballet and acrobatic.
“We were able to do a lot with it and branch out with it,” she said. “It’s not a recital play. It’s a variety show.”
A popular performance of the recital every year is the men’s number, which Frates said will feature the music “Stuck in the Middle with You.”
“It’s always great when these guys are just good sports,” she said. “The guys are the hit of the show.”
The show opens with the number “A Million Dreams” and concludes with “The Greatest Show.”
The first recital begins at 10 a.m. and the finale begins at 1:30 p.m. Dancers and audience members are asked to arrive 10 minutes early.
“In an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines, we did have to separate the dancers into groups,” Frates said. “We divided it up so it would be a variety of ages and styles in each recital.”
Given the circumstances surrounding this year’s recital, Frates said staff at “A Time To Dance” worked hard to provide an opportunity for their dancers to enjoy their moments on stage. They also decided not to charge for tickets.
“The thing that I told the parents during a Zoom meeting was ‘I’m not making any money on this recital. My satisfaction will be to show parents their children performing in their recital costumes for families because they worked so hard,’” she said.
The recitals will also feature senior recognition and teacher recognition as the studio has done in the past.
The mini recitals will take place at the Sunset Mesa Sports Complex picnic pavilion, to ensure there is plenty of room for audience members to social distance. With each recital starting every 30 minutes, Frates asks new audience members to sit in their vehicles until the previous audience leaves because driving up while the recital is going on will cause a disruption. They are also encouraged to bring lawn chairs, sunblock and water as none will be provided.
At previous recitals, Frates has asked parents to only take photos and video during dress rehearsal, but given the uniqueness of the situation, she said Saturday’s recital is a little different.
“They can video as long as they are considerate of others around them,” she said.
Parents have volunteered to help the dance instructors with the show set up, H&R Block donated three scholarships to the students for next year, Scotty Kenton will help with the music during the recital and Bank of Colorado donated money for a wood floor to put on top of the concrete at the complex.
For more information about the recital, read the recital schedule.
