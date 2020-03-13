CASA of the 7th Judicial District hosted its fifth Annual Dancing with the Stars competition this past Saturday at the Montrose Pavilion. The two performances, a matinee and evening show, drew members of the community for both the entertainment and the cause. The combined performances sold an estimated 600 seats.
This year, each set of contestants selected a charity or nonprofit, and their ticket sales went toward those organizations. CASA was not able to calculate how much money was raised at the competition, as the funds went directly to the organizations.
The organizations represented included Valley Manor, Montrose Recreation Foundation, Vista Charter School's Mental Health Program, Bikers Against Child Abuse, the Dolphin House, Suicide Prevention Task Force, Montrose High School Color Guard, Dreamcatchers Therapy & Wellness Center, End of the Trail Horse Rescue, Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Heroes for Kids.
Troye and Patrice Floyd, representing the Montrose Fire Department, won the Judges’ Choice and Ali Hamm and Joe Noll won for People’s Choice. While the event was a judged contest, CEO of CASA Carlton Mason felt that the effect on both the participants and the community far outweighed the competitive aspect.
“It’s not a competition, it’s very much about groups of people in the community getting together to support something they care about,” Mason said. “For the teams that danced, it gave them a real satisfaction that there was something they could do for a cause they care about. It was an investment of their time and energy into a cause that meant something to them.”
He also emphasized that the preparation and performance process had a positive influence on the contestants themselves.
“The people who participate always seem to grow closer as a community,” Mason said. “We get a lot of feedback every year from couples, business people and individuals who have gotten involved, and they’ve enjoyed the time together. It’s just a lot of fun.”
Mason said that CASA plans to continue the event in the future, and that he hopes it continues to reach its primary goal of bringing the community together to support various causes.
“While it is a CASA event, it is a community that makes it special,” Mason said. “We’re going to continue to use it as an event to highlight the work of CASA, but also highlight that CASA in and of itself cannot address the issues of this community. It takes all of us working together.”
