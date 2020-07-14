Dandelion jelly is surprisingly delicious

Mass-produced food has diminished the variety of what’s available to the public — but, with the recent pandemic having disrupted the corporate supply chain, people have begun hitting farmers’ markets, or even growing their own food.
With this new interest taking root, many heritage and forgotten breeds of veggies and fruits are making their way into Americans’ diets again.
Today, I want to share with you the secrets of a plant that you don't have to start a garden to enjoy. I would guess that most of you have been growing this wonder plant for years and have tried to kill many times before: the dandelion.
Dandelions have been cultivated since before written history. In Greek mythology, Theseus ate a dandelion salad after slaying the Minotaur. Ancient Romans, Celts, and Gauls all ate the plant. The Anglo-Saxons and the Normans used dandelions to battle scurvy and as a diuretic. Historians believe that dandelions were so widely used by pilgrims and European settlers that they were considered a mainstay in any garden.
Dandelions are one of the only plants of which humans can eat all of the parts. The leaves, when harvested early, are a fantastic spinach or kale alternative, able to be boiled or sautéd.The roots can be used, when dried and ground into a powder, to brew a coffee-like drink. The yellow flowers can be battered and deep-fried or used to create a golden tea for use in dandelion wine or our featured sweet treat today: Dandelion jelly.
I found the base for this recipe in the 1977 Farmer's Almanac and I have tweaked it through my own experimentation to produce a golden jelly that reminds me of sweet chamomile tea mixed with wildflower honey. Dandelion jelly, or Cramaillotte in French cooking, is a great vegan honey alternative as well.
Ingredients:
2 cups yellow dandelion petals (freshly picked)
4 cups water
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
1 box of pectin
4 ½ cups sugar
1 drop yellow food coloring (optional for brighter golden color)
Instructions:
Gather dandelions in a location that hasn’t been sprayed with weed killer or chemicals. Try to avoid pet traffic areas. I suggest gathering the blooms when it is sunny, as the blossoms will be open. Dandelions are important pollinators, so try to only pick about 10 to 25% of the flowers in one area.
Rinse the dandelions quickly and completely in cold water. After the blossoms are cleaned, snip off the stems and any green parts, as these can cause some bitterness. Boil the petals in four cups of water for three minutes. Remove from heat and let cool until room temperature. Then place the tea, with the petals still in the water, in the fridge for 24 hours. After 24 hours, remove the tea from the fridge and strain the petals from the tea. Make sure to press any remaining liquid out of the spent petals.
Prepare glass jars and consider higher-quality glass jars, as they tend to break less while in the water bath. This recipe used 14 quarter-pint jars, however, you can use whatever size you wish.
Boil a large pot of water and place a canning rack on the bottom to keep the jars off the bottom of the pot. Once it’s boiling, place jars and metal rings in the pot and boil for 10-15 minutes. This will sterilize the jars as well as heat them up. We want the jars hot so they do not accidentally crack when we pour the hot jelly mixture into them. If you do not have rubber-ended tongs to remove the jars you can use metal ones with rubber bands around the ends to keep the glasses from slipping.
As your jars are boiling, pour 3 ½ to 4 cups of dandelion tea into a large saucepan and then add 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice, one drop of yellow food coloring (optional), and one box of pectin. Whisk this together and bring to a boil. Once boiling slowly whisk in 4 ½ cups of sugar. Bring to a rolling boil for two minutes while stirring.
Once the mixture has cooked, remove from heat and carefully pour into jars, with about 0.25-inch of space between the liquid and the rim. Wipe the rim of the jars clean before placing on the lids and finger tighten the rings on. This will make for a better seal. Then place the jars back into your large pot of boiling water. Make sure there is at least an inch of water above the top of the jars, add more hot water if needed; boil for 10 minutes.
After 10 minutes, remove the jars from the water and leave them alone for another 24 hours. The liquid in the jars will be thin at first, but will solidify. As they cool, the lids may make a popping noise. This is the vacuum seal and will mean you can keep the jar refrigerated until you open it.
Cally Hale's family has been living in the Uncompahgre Valley for over 110 years. She learned to bake, can and preserve food from both her grandmothers. You can find her supporting local food at her family's Farmers’ Market booth every Saturday in Centennial Plaza from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
