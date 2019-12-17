When Bill Babbel, a veteran, started installing American flags and flagpoles, he didn’t seek recognition or compensation.
Whenever an attempt to the latter occurred, Babbel insisted that a donation be made to the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans.
His selfless actions haven’t gone unnoticed.
The Daughters of the American Revolution Uncompahgre Valley Chapter honored the veteran with the organization’s Excellence in Community Service award Saturday.
“I don’t really like doing this stuff, but they insisted,” Babbel said with a laugh, after receiving the award.
Babbel, known affectionately as “The Flag Man,” has a history in the armed forces.
Babbel is an Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam War after enlisting in the Air Force in Grand Junction in 1961. When Babbel returned from Vietnam, he started putting up flag poles everywhere he could.
Babbel provides flags, poles (21-foot fiberglass or 24-foot aluminum) and other accessories to anyone who asks. He will even install a flag for you. He also pays for it all out of his own pocket which comes from his VA pension.
Babbel has been gifting flags for years, about 60 on the Western Slope. He hasn’t promoted or solicited his services. Usually, he says, someone hears about it or sees it and they eventually get in touch with him for their own flag.
Over the past year, he has bought more than 200 flags. He also replaces flags when needed.
Babbel does the full installation. He digs a hole, pours cement and puts in the pole. He also provides a light for display, which is considered proper flag etiquette.
The Daughters of the American Revolution spotlighted his work Saturday.
Evelyn Kiser, with the DAR, gave an emotional Babbel a pin and certificate for his work. Once he received the honor, Babbel had to wipe a few tears from his eyes as he and his wife, Doris, looked over the award.
“I just want to do my job: go out and put up flags and flagpoles. I don’t ask for anything else,” Babbel said.
