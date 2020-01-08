Within this next year, the Montrose downtown may look a bit different as the City of Montrose and DART look to fill empty storefronts as well as make a few physical improvements.
City of Montrose’s director of business innovation Chelsea Rosty said there have been a few goals set in place to better help downtown thrive financially, be more accessible for shoppers and add a few aesthetics changes.
“Those three things are what we’re going to work on,” said Rosty, who’s also the Development and Revitalization Team, or DART, manager.
Rosty said one such objective is to add a commercial kitchen because the downtown has the means to host another restaurant for residents and visitors alike.
“We’ve found that if a building, pretty much anywhere in Montrose, has a commercial kitchen it will not be vacant,” she said.
That will also go toward the hope of filling the empty storefronts on the 200-600 block of Main Street, said Rosty.
Rosty said these vacant stores will be used as a way to give prospective business owners a tour of those properties.
Additionally, DART will use a market assessment, which was completed by a consultant firm in early 2019, to see what type of businesses that are missing in Montrose, Rosty said. With that information, Rosty said she’ll look to see if any other nearby communities have such a business, and will be eager to expand it to the Montrose downtown.
Downtown parking will also see an upgrade. This will take the form of better signage of available public parking spots that are off of Main Street, but still close to downtown stores, Rosty said.
She also said an alleyway refinement is in the works as the city hopes to improve the one behind The Vine Market and Bistro off of Cascade Avenue. The idea is to make the space more of a “destination” location and not “a dark, scary place” at night, Rosty added.
DART is coming off of a year in which going after opportunity zones and working on smaller projects paid off, Rosty said.
Opportunity zones benefitted one such company in Proximity Space.
In August of last year, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced that Proximity successfully placed an opportunity zone investment.
Proximity’s headquarters in Montrose and the business’s other site, FACTORY, in Grand Junction, both fell within designated opportunity zones under the 2017 Federal Tax Cut and Jobs Act. Additionally, the investment in Proximity is believed to be one of the first opportunity zone investments made directly into a business, according to OEDIT.
Opportunity zones also assisted the City of Montrose as two properties are under contract through the initiative.
“That (opportunity zones) was the major accomplishments for DART,” Rosty said.
DART also made a point to work on smaller projects for the downtown. These consisted of repainting flower pots, putting a piano on the corner of Main Street and Cascade Avenue and adding tables and chairs at Centennial Plaza and umbrellas at Demoret Park, Rosty said.
“Those little projects has shown progress,” she said.
Downtown events have also presented promise, Rosty said. By working with the city’s community event coordinator Alexis Foran, there have been multiple happenings to downtown which has helped those businesses in the process.
“That was missing,” Rosty said. “We’re trying to get more meaningful events so that more people will come downtown. … And we feel like we’ve had some success there.”
