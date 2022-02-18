As COVID cases were spiking in Montrose County last fall and hundreds of students were needing to stay under quarantine, Montrose County School District adapted to the uptick in cases and required staff to either show they were fully vaccinated or enroll in a weekly testing program.
The list of options later expanded to include eight options, such as an alternative to nasal testing and the option to apply for a religious or medical exemption.
Since the spread of the omicron variant peaked in the state and local area in mid-January, MCSD adopted new guidelines from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment last week to loosen COVID restrictions in schools.
Staff are no longer required to continue participating in the mitigation options, but data recently shared with the Daily Press show that nearly 70 percent of the district’s full-time employees submitted documentation that they were fully vaccinated.
All 673 full-time Montrose County School District employees responded to the survey when it was distributed in December, according to MCSD Spokesperson Matt Jenkins.
The vaccination rate among MCSD employees is significantly higher than the rate for the rest of adults in Montrose County, where 57 percent of adults have been fully vaccinated.
Starting on Feb. 14, employees were no longer required to adhere to the former guidelines and the district is returning to the former sick leave policy. At the end of February, students and staff will no longer need to be quarantined following exposure, but COVID-positive individuals will still need to isolate for at least five days.
Most of the unvaccinated employees opted for participating in weekly testing: 95 enrolled in regular rapid nasal testing and 52 chose saliva-based PCR tests administered at the school and shipped to a lab.
Two dozen staff members submitted proof that they had tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous three months and 14 took a test for antibodies. The data was collected before the omicron variant induced a large spike in COVID cases in the area, so it does not account for the staff members who tested positive in January and early February.
According to the district’s COVID dashboard, 134 employees have tested positive in 2022 so far — but this number includes all positive cases, vaccinated and unvaccinated.
Thirteen employees applied for a medical/religious exemption, which district staff reviewed, while seven committed to wearing an N-95 mask at all times when interacting with others on school grounds.
The district had already partnered with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and vendor Mobile Health to administer optional weekly testing for students at all of the school sites. Testing sites, which are funded by federal COVID dollars, will continue to be operational through the end of the school year.
While most district employees are no longer required to participate in extra mitigation measures, employees at the Early Childhood Center need to adhere to stricter rules set by the federal government to retain the Head Start program that provides free childcare to low-income families in Montrose.
All employees at the three locations of the Early Childhood Centers need to be fully vaccinated unless they were approved for a medical or religious exemption. Preschool employees granted exemptions, though, are still required to test for COVID weekly.
Jenkins said that the district will continue to monitor local pandemic data, but will adhere to new guidelines from CDPHE that encourage a pre-pandemic disease control model.
“We’re prepared to pivot and adjust as we have done for the last 24 months,” Jenkins said, “but our hope and our expectation is we can now transition to a disease control model similar to what we did prior to COVID.”
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.