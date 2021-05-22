Calling more child care options a needed service, Montrose County commissioners on Wednesday approved a permit to allow Daisy Bear Childcare and Preschool to accept more children.
Applicant Annette Munger has operated a licensed home daycare in Olathe since 1986. In 2019, she moved to High Mesa Road and changed her license to one that allows her to watch up to nine children.
Munger sought a special use permit because current zoning where she is located only allows up to eight children. She applied for a permit that would allow her to care for up to 12 youngsters, although for now, the plan is only for nine. Munger needed the permit approval resolution recorded so she can send it to the state and update her license for 12 kids.
“Obviously, the county sees a need for these facilities, so staff was definitely in support of this,” Montrose County Planner Tallmadge Richmond said. “The planning commission had no concerns. We heard no concerns from the public.”
Munger’s is one of few daycares in the area that accepts infants, her application letter notes.
She also has attained a Level 5 — Superior rating from Colorado Shines, the quality rating system through the Colorado Office of Early Childhood that monitors and supports early learning programs.
According to Colorado Shines, ratings of Level 1 — 5 mean that programs are licensed, in good standing and meet health and safety standards. As well, it means the state regularly reviews the programs. Programs rated 3 to 5 have demonstrated high-quality programs and practices in all areas of review — children’s health and safety; trained and effective staff; a learning environment that teaches new skills; a program that helps parents become partners in learning and has good leadership and business practices.
Munger’s Superior rating impressed Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen, who congratulated her Wednesday, prior to a unanimous vote to approve the change.
“Annette, I am really proud of you. Annette worked hard to get to Level 5, which is not insignificant. … I just wanted to say congratulations and I’m proud of you for doing that,” Hansen said.
“We do need more childcare, so I’m glad you are expanding. You’re also one of the only ones that addressed the younger kids that we have such a great need to take care of.”
The planning commission had recommended approval because the requested special use permit doesn’t conflict with land use under the master plan and will provide a needed service with minimal negative impact to the surrounding area.
The permit only applies to the specific use and property designated in the application and resolution and runs with the land. The county planning department must inspect the site to check for compliance with the approved plans. The permit can be terminated for non-compliance.
‘Tim Foster Day’ proclaimed
The commissioners on Wednesday also honored outgoing Colorado Mesa University President Tim Foster, who retires in June.
Hansen and Commissioner Keith Caddy approved a formal resolution proclaiming June 30 as “Tim Foster Day,” in recognition of his service, including the way he grew both the Grand Junction and Montrose campuses.
Caddy, who said that had it not been for CMU, he would not have been able to complete a degree, called the proclamation of Tim Foster Day well-deserved recognition of a Western Slope “mover and shaker.”
Foster launched several successful business ventures; served four terms in the state House of Representatives, including a stint as majority leader, the proclamation says. In 1999, he became the executive director of the Colorado Commission on Higher Education and the Colorado Department of Higher Education.
The county’s proclamation notes Foster championed legislation that gave what was then Mesa State College its own governing board. Foster, who became president of the college in 2004, oversaw its transition to Colorado Mesa University in 2011.
The proclamation praises Foster for taking CMU to a leading institution with more than 100 programs of study; with prioritizing career and technical education at CMU while boosted capacity of Western Colorado Community College, and with increasing enrollment from 5,750 to more than 10,000 students.
Graduation and retention rates increased under Foster, as did athletic teams, and the operating budget tripled, as did the size of the campus, Montrose County’s proclamation says.
Foster further prioritized access to higher education in Montrose and other communities and developed partnerships to expand and improve the campus here. The positive changes at CMU enhance Montrose and also drive a regional economic impact of more than $500 million a year.
Montrose County Manager Ken Norris weighed in on the honor, too. He received his associate’s degree when CMU was still Mesa State College and said it left him well prepared for earning his advanced degree at CSU.
“I think we all owe a debt to Tim Foster and CMU,” Norris said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
