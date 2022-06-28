Full daytime road closures on the U.S. 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon project will cease this week, Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew said during a project update last week.
This Friday, one-lane, alternating traffic will begin at 6:30 a.m. and continue until noon.
The project area, which is located between mile markers 123 and 127 around 30 miles east of Montrose, will then be open to two-way traffic through the holiday weekend until July 5 at 6:30 a.m.
Between Monday and Friday, starting July 5, the project area will be available for one-lane, alternating traffic from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. with a pilot car guiding traffic. On Fridays, the area opens to two-way traffic at 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 a.m. on Mondays.
Nighttime closures remain active and are in place between 7:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
“We all really appreciate the patience and the team has gone above and beyond to make up for lost time,” Lew said.
Officials associated with the project had to extend full daytime road closures through June after construction was suspended a month — mudslides last year closed I-70 through Glenwood Canyon, keeping U.S. 50 open as an official detour route.
The mudslides impacted the project schedule — previous estimates pegged full closures ceasing at the end of April, with one-lane, alternating traffic beginning in May.
Completion of the project was estimated for November 2022, but that is likely to extend into 2023, Little Blue Creek public information manager Kathleen Wanatowicz said. The project began in April 2021.
Work that necessitated daytime closures, however, is complete.
“To make (this) announcement earlier in the summer is a big deal because a lot of hard work has gone into (this project),” Lew said.
Previous daytime closures blocked the project area from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 1:30 – 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and contributed to extensive wait times for motorists.
Wanatowicz cautioned people traveling through the area could still experience occasional delays with one-lane, alternating traffic.
“One lane will feel like a normal construction project,” Lew said.
The project is addressing safety concerns between mile markers 123 and 127 with repairs and upgrades: crews have removed 120,000 yards of rock — one cubic yard of rock is approximately the size of a dishwasher — to increase the sight line and widen the road in certain areas, Wanatowicz said.
Around 90 percent of the materials that are excavated have been reintegrated back into the project.
Project crews completed off-line roadway and excavation work in 2021. Crews are working on storm drainage improvements, implementation of five geosynthetic soil walls and final paving and alignment this year.
Crews are expected to complete signing, striping and final asphalt paving in 2023.
Of the $40 million budgeted for the project, $38 million has been spent to date, Wanatowicz said.
Project stakeholders will provide another update on Wednesday from 6 – 7 p.m. The webinar can be accessed at bit.ly/LittleBluemtg.
The public can receive text notifications about the project by texting us50 to 2100. Visit us50info.com for more information.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.