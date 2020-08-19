As Delta County students gear up to return to school, the Delta County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) Foundation is asking for help and donations to make enough masks for kids to stay safe.
While variations in masks in terms of size and style are encouraged, DCMH said that some consistencies should be kept for youth masks: no pockets in masks, prioritizing elastic for elementary children’s masks (as the elastic shortage still remains), no wire in elementary children’s sizes and fabric should be 100% cotton or close-knit, soft fabric (such as t-shirts, sheets or pillowcases).
Due to difficulties that can arise in young children as far as mask wearing, the Delta County School District has implemented mask wearing in its restart plan based on age.
“Younger children (preschool or early elementary aged) may be unable to wear a mask properly, particularly for an extended period of time,” stated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “Wearing of masks may be prioritized at times when it is difficult to maintain a distance of six feet from others (during carpool drop off or pick up, or when standing in line at school). Ensuring proper mask size and fit and providing children with frequent reminders and education on the importance and proper wear of masks may help address these issues.”
The CDC also says masks should be used in tandem with social distancing and other safety measures, especially in contained indoor spaces such as classrooms or hallways. According to the Delta County School District’s return plan, “students [10 and under] are encouraged to wear masks when riding the bus, entering and exiting buildings, moving through buildings, and not able to maintain social distancing. Students may remove their mask when they are seated in their classroom, eating lunch, or outside the school building.”
The same rules apply 3to students aged 11 and up, with the change that where masks are encouraged for younger students, they are required for older students. Staff and other adults, such as visitors, are required to wear a mask when riding the bus, entering and exiting buildings, moving through buildings and not able to maintain social distancing. Masks must also adhere to the school’s dress code policy.
The DCMH Foundation reminds people to prewash fabric and maintain clean hands and workspace throughout the process, and also asks that people not donate masks if they or anyone in their household smokes, has tested positive for COVID-19 or shows symptoms of respiratory illness.
Donated masks for students can be dropped off at the front entrance of any Delta County high school starting Aug. 5.
Other ways to help the DCMH foundation include donating to the COVID-19 Response Efforts fund to help the hospital with equipment and resources needed to treat COVID-19 patients, volunteering to bring groceries and supplies to high-risk populations and making/donating adult masks for DCMH and its patients (which can be dropped off at the front entrance of DCMH Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
More information on how to donate (including mask patterns) can be found by emailing kejones@deltahospital.org or by calling 970-399-2610. More information on the DCMH Foundation’s response to COVID-19 can be found at dcmhfoundation.org/emergency-relief.
