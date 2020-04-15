Delta County Public Schools Board of Education convened for a virtual meeting on Tuesday, April 14 where they discussed Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order and how to proceed with the rest of the academic year.
The school board did not make any decisions regarding the academic learning process through the end of the school year nor about commencement. They were all in agreement to wait and see how Polis proceeds later this month, but the board will make a decision by April 27.
Randy Brown, Cedaredge High School principal, is meeting virtually with seniors to plan a virtual graduation ceremony. Randal Palmer, Paonia Jr./Sr. High School principal, said he would like to keep the May 18 date for graduation since seniors ordered graduation announcements. Marty Rover, Hotchkiss High School principal, would also like to keep the original date of May 19. Delta High School administrators are collecting data about graduation.
At the April 14 DCSD board meeting, they decided to wait for Gov. Jared Polis' report before they determine how to proceed with instruction.
Caryn Gibson, district superintendent, informed the board how she met with school principals to review how the district arrived at remote learning. Gibson also expressed a hope that Gov. Polis would carry out a similar process to transition back, should school be able to resume.
“I’m thinking if he (Polis) reverses it, hopefully there’s a transition plan,” she said.
With Polis extending the stay-at-home order through the end of April, Gibson said it gives the school board time to make a decision about whether to continue distance learning or preparing teachers to transition lessons for in-class instruction.
Prior to Tuesday’s board meeting, Gibson told the Montrose Daily Press the district would wait to make a decision on the school year as they wait for the Colorado High School Athletics Association to determine whether spring sports will take place. As of Tuesday evening, Gibson said CHSAA had not made any decisions.
“There is a small chance that athletics may resume, but I think it’s highly unlikely and it would be hard to have athletics if you didn’t have school,” she said.
Beth Suppes, DCPS board member, agreed with the plan to wait for Polis to lead the district in this decision.
“It’s kind of hard to make a decision when we have a lot of absence of data,” Suppes said. “We don’t have any idea where he’s going right now. So, if we were to make a choice, he could veto that choice in a day and then we would have to rethink what we were doing.”
Linda Ewing, DCPS board member, also supported that idea, but she expressed a concern about students returning to the classrooms.
“I hadn’t even considered a situation where our principals had our students coming back,” Ewing Will they come back if we restart school? That is a concern, too.”
Board member Daniel Burke supported Suppes’ and Ewing’s comments. But, Burke was concerned the district would not have any information by April 24 to make a decision.
Gibson contacted Karen O’Brien with the Delta County Health Department, who said the next two weeks will be important as health officials hope to lessen the peak of the coronavirus. O’Brien also told Gibson she expects the governor to make a plan for the state to return to business as usual.
Burke expressed concerns about making a decision on April 24 with Polis’ address set for April 27.
“I’m not really happy making a decision on the 24th,” he said. “I don’t see why there would be a rush to make a decision if it’s a Friday. Waiting until Monday the 27th, I don’t think it should be that big a deal.”
Ron Germann agreed with Burke about not needing to rush a decision until they hear from the governor.
“I think from the 30th on, our time in our school calendar is so short, that I don’t know how effective it would be anyway,” he said.
Gibson said the district will want to have a decision by April 24, even if it’s a transition plan.
“Teachers really like to know, and our administrators, what they need to plan for,” Gibson said. “If we moved it to the 27th, I think we’d be fine as long as we got that communication out, but I don’t want to wait until the last minute and surprise our teachers. I think we need a transition plan regardless.”
Ewing agreed with Gibson, so teachers have an opportunity to prepare lessons.
“We do need to make a decision by the 24 I believe, at least by then because our teachers need to have some plan time,” Ewing said. “If they’re going to have to change all of their teaching again from online to in the classroom, they’ve got to have some time to do that.”
If the governor lifted all the gathering restrictions and teachers could begin planning April 27, Gibson said in-person instruction would resume on May 4. Still, she wants teachers to plan for distance learning to continue for the remainder of the school year, unless Polis makes a decision to lift gathering restrictions.
“It just gives a little security and guidance to them,” Gibson said.
