North Fork High School

North Fork High School students are settling in after the recent merger. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)

The future of a prospective school district bond proposal that would upgrade school security lies in the hands of Delta citizens. If the community greenlights the $27 million bond proposal, it could wind up on the November ballot.

A letter penned by the Delta County School District (DCSD) Board of Education on Tuesday requested community feedback through a survey that outlined an extended “no tax/zero dollar increase” bond proposal of $27 million, with a repayment cost of up to $52.4 million.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

