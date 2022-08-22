The future of a prospective school district bond proposal that would upgrade school security lies in the hands of Delta citizens. If the community greenlights the $27 million bond proposal, it could wind up on the November ballot.
A letter penned by the Delta County School District (DCSD) Board of Education on Tuesday requested community feedback through a survey that outlined an extended “no tax/zero dollar increase” bond proposal of $27 million, with a repayment cost of up to $52.4 million.
If the community rejects the proposal, DCSD Superintendent Caryn Gibson said the school board could pursue the bond proposal again next year.
The renewal is slightly larger than the current bond (which sits around $25 million) and is set to be paid off next December.
DCSD has two remaining payments on the current bond’s approximate $1.7 million balance, according to DCSD Assistant Superintendent Kurt Clay.
School district officials say the extended funds would be used exclusively for capital projects and paid off over a 25-year lifespan.
According to Gibson during the school board’s Aug. 18 meeting, the third party (WR Communications) managing the anonymous survey had already received a little over 100 responses as of Thursday afternoon. A WR Communications representative is scheduled to share the survey’s findings with the board on Aug. 31, after which board members will vote on whether to submit the ballot language to the county.
What would the proposed bond pay for?Delta, North Fork and Cedaredge high schools, as well as Paonia K-8, are on the list for safety and security improvements, which include controlled-access entrances that would allow staff to verify anyone looking to enter the buildings.
The bond would also pay for renovated locker rooms at the three high schools, last renovated in 1980. Per the district, the update would bring the physical education and athletic spaces up to code.
“The district’s been good stewards of that money throughout the last 20 years and this would just basically extend that same money without raising the taxes to our tax base,” said Clay.
Why renew the bond now instead of next year, when the bond is paid off?
If citizens vote in favor of the bond proposal, payments on the new bond would begin in 2024 to avoid a payment overlap, according to Clay.
In light of rising interest rates and an unpredictable market, the firm responsible for managing the school districts’ bonds advised board members to pursue the bond renewal this year instead of next fall.
“When you look at the district plan for the election in November, the structure shouldn’t be impacted in terms of what the overall debt issuance will look like, but what will be impacted is the amount of dollars that the district can access,” Amy Canfield of Stifel Finance told board members in June. “I think it’s wise to go sooner rather than later just because we are seeing interest rates increase. We are also seeing inflation, which will also impact the cost of construction and costs of labor.”
Introducing the bond proposal a year early would also allow DCSD to maximize the funds through potential funding sources.
One such source is the Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) grant, a program in which the state can match district funds up to 75%. The district letter notes that receiving the grant funds would “potentially double the money of the bond request.”
BEST funds can be used for construction of new schools as well as general construction and renovation of existing school facility systems and structures.
Clay noted that interest rates are not yet locked in for the potential bond and the rate may not settle until potentially three or four months from now.
“That number will fluctuate based on the interest rate that we receive,” he said of the proposal. “We’re not asking for a tax increase, it’s really just sustaining and making our schools better for our future.”
The district can seek refinancing twice throughout the life of the 25-year bond, an option used during the current bond cycle.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
