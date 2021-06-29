DCSO: Brothers' roadside brawl ends in stabbing

A Towaoc man is being held on suspicion of stabbing his elder brother multiple times during a roadside brawl on U.S. 50 because he was jealous of how much time his girlfriend spent chatting with the other man.
Deshane Wall, 25, is also accused of cutting his girlfriend’s face.
Per court documents, after an investigation that began June 25 in Mesa County, Delta County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Wall on suspicion of attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Formal charges are due July 13 and may differ from those listed in the arrest affidavit.
Wall’s brother was not initially expected to survive, but was in stable condition Tuesday, Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said.
The Veterans Affairs hospital in Grand Junction reported the stabbing to the Grand Junction Police Department after Wall, his 29-year-old brother and the woman arrived there for help.
The alleged victim had sustained multiple stab wounds to his torso, back and arms, an arrest affidavit says, and the woman had a large cut on her chin.
Wall was free of any visible injury, but covered with blood, per the reports.
Based on what they were told, the police in Grand Junction believed the stabbing had occurred on U.S. 50 near the intersection with G50 Road and therefore, likely in Delta County.
According to his arrest affidavit, Wall told police and deputies that the woman, whom he claimed not to know, had picked up him and his brother outside of Dolores (Montezma County) and they traveled with her to Telluride, where they stopped at a store.
Wall said when his brother walked out of the store, he took off his shirt, revealing several stab wounds, DCSO Detective Matthew Brewer wrote. Wall reportedly said his brother did not want to go to a hospital, and that he “just started plugging holes” to save him.
The trio drove through Montrose and Delta without seeking help and, Wall allegedly said, he was so busy trying to save his brother that he did not know how the woman was injured.
When interviewed, the woman said she didn’t know either man, but had picked them up in Delta. Per Brewer’s report, though, she soon admitted that she knew both men from the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation and had recently rekindled a past romance with Wall.
The trio took a trip, headed toward Telluride, but continued on to the back roads of Delta; all had been drinking, per the affidavit.
“(Woman) indicated that she and (brother) were talking a lot to each other, which caused Deshane to beome jealous,” Brewer wrote.
After coming back onto U.S. 50 for about a mile, the woman said she pulled over. The brothers got out and started fighting so intensely that it was “disruptive” and elicited honks from passing vehicles.
Wall, the witness said, helped the other man back into the car and to her, and it seemed that the other man required help to get in.
Wall screamed at her to go fast because they needed to get to a hospital, she reportedly told detectives. As she approached the Orchard Mesa Market in Mesa County, Wall allegedly slashed her face and then tossed the knife into the front seat.
The woman “believed that Deshane was trying to kill her when he cut her face. (She) said that Deshane had previously told her that he would kill her if she ever left him,” Brewer wrote.
Investigators are still piecing together what happened and the precise location, Taylor said Tuesday. “They’re being less than cooperative,” he said of the involved parties.
