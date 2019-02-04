Authorities believe two Delta County men and their Sno-Cat plunged through the ice of a lake at Grand Mesa Lodge over the weekend.
Delta County’s search and rescue team were on Monday afternoon preparing to assist Summit County in deploying the latter’s underwater drone to search under the ice of Island Lake, where a large hole was found, but no signs of Ryan Wells, 30, and Richard Colton, also 30.
“We’re pretty certain they fell through with the Sno-Cat,” Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said Monday, as he waited for the drone to arrive.
According to his information, Wells had booked a room at the Delta County lodge Saturday afternoon, along with Colton; Dustin Gray, 30, and Kandi Casaus, 38.
The group failed to check out of their room Sunday morning, yet all of their belongings were found inside, per a news release Taylor provided Monday.
Lodge owner Michael Wenner reported hearing the group’s Sno-Cat start up early that morning, Taylor said in the news release. When Wenner realized the guests weren’t in their room, but their belongings were, he thought some of the group could be stranded, so he called authorities.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputies later verified that Casaus and Gray were accounted for.
Wenner also told deputies Wells had brought a privately owned Sno-Cat to the lodge and had asked questions about taking it onto the ice. Wells was told it wasn’t a good idea, because of the weight of the Sno-Cat, about 15,000 pounds.
Search and rescue groups arrived Sunday, along with family members. One of Wells’ family members spotted tracks from the Sno-Cat leading onto the ice of Island Lake, and followed those tracks about 150 yards to the middle, where he or she found a large hole, indicating the machine had broken through the ice.
Delta County SAR combed the lake and shore, looking for signs that Wells and the other man had escaped the Sno-Cat before it went through the ice, but could not find such evidence.
The ice was thick enough to have borne the Sno-Cat’s weight for 150 yards, said Taylor, who did not have a precise measurement available.
Taylor on Monday contacted the Colorado Search and Rescue Board for resources with the capability of diving under the ice to find either the Sno-Cat or the men.
Summit County Search and Rescue responded, offering its unmanned underwater drone, which is able to dive under the ice and locate and retrieve objects.
“There isn’t much we can do as far as searching. We found where the Sno-Cat fell through,” Taylor said.
“Now it’s just a waiting game for Summit County to arrive and deploy their drone and see what they can find.”
