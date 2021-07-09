Staff Report

An Austin woman and her granddaughter were fatally shot July 2, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday, in announcing a joint investigation with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Initial reports made to the DCSO were that the woman, Audrey Henry, 68, reportedly shot her granddaughter, Cynthia “Jade” Izzo, 24, then herself. Henry’s husband called 911 early July 2, reporting that his wife had shot the other woman before turning the gun on herself.

When deputies and paramedics responded to the home in the 22000 block of Colorado 92, they found both women deceased in a bedroom. Each had what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the head.

Further information was not being released at this stage of the investigation.

