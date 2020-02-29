Deadline for appeal in murder case extended

A woman convicted of murdering her two young daughters in Norwood is appealing her conviction and life sentence.
Last July, a Montrose jury convicted Nashika Bramble of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of fatal child abuse in the deaths of Makayla Roberts, 10, and Hannah Marshall, 8. First-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence in Colorado, which was formally imposed last October.
Bramble’s appeal brief had been due Thursday, but the Court of Appeals granted an extension until July 16. Until the appeal is filed, the specifics of what Bramble is contesting are not public.
Bramble and her daughters were part of a traveling religious group when Norwood resident Frederick “Alec” Blair encountered them at a Grand Junction truck stop in 2017. Inspired by the group’s message, Blair invited its members to stay at his Norwood farm, although he testified he had not initially known of Hannah’s existence.
It was on the farm that the girls were slowly isolated from the group when purported leader Madani Ceus deemed them impure and ordered them to stay in their mother’s car, while also decreeing they could not eat anything she had prepared, per testimony.
The children’s badly decomposed and partly mummified remains were discovered that September, when Blair’s father and a friend visited the property.
The cause of death was not definitively determined, but pathologists testified the girls likely died of starvation, dehydration and overheating.
At Bramble’s trial, defense attorneys painted Ceus as a malevolent force whose followers believed could “reap” their souls if they failed to obey her.
The jury was not allowed to consider whether Bramble acted under duress, with the trial judge finding “not one scintilla” of evidence to meet even one of three required elements for such a defense.
When Bramble was sentenced last year, she characterized her conduct as “demonic possession” and said it was “not by my choice” that Hannah and Makayla were left to die.
Prosecutors had said that despite her supposed fear of Ceus, Bramble had acted quickly to save herself once she, too, began to be isolated from the group, and the sentencing judge castigated Bramble for treating her daughters “no better than garbage.”
Ceus, though also charged with two counts of first-degree murder, was acquitted of those charges earlier this month after a three-week trial held in Gunnison. She was instead convicted of fatal abuse and is to be sentenced in late March.
Blair took a plea deal to an accessory charge and was sentenced to 12 years.
In addition to Bramble, Ceus and Blair, group members Ashford Archer and Ika Eden also were charged with fatal child abuse.
Eden has been deemed legally unfit to stand trial.
Archer was convicted of fatal abuse and as an accessory for helping Blair conceal the children’s bodies by placing a tarp over the car. He too, is appealing his conviction and 24-year prison sentence.
That appeal brief is due in April.
