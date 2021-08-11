Jim Rathki, construction engineer for Central Federal Lands and contracting officer for the of the Little Blue Creek Canyon project, confirmed the deadline for completion of the project will be extended and the contract will be given time.
Before a mudslide closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon on August 1, the project had a projected November 2022 completion date.
“There’s a good chance that it’ll just be out of operation for a little while until we get into a more normal situation,” Colorado Department of Transportation Director Shoshana Lew said.
CDOT halted construction of the project, located about 30 miles from Montrose (mile points 123 -127), Aug. 2 following the indefinite closure of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon due to damage from mudslides and debris flow.
“We will change the fixed completion date to allow for this delay and however long it is,” Rathki said.
CDOT crews spent Monday hauling 195 loads of slide material such as mud, rocks and trees in certain sections of I-70, one of the state’s major highways connecting the Front Range and Western Slope.
I-70 through Glenwood Canyon is expected to reopen to one-way traffic each way within days, not weeks, Lew told Eagle and Garfield county commissioners on Tuesday. Lew and Gov. Jared Polis are expected to provide a timeline of reopening for the I-70 corridor in Glenwood Canyon Wednesday morning.
CDOT is aiming to fully open the highway before the start of ski season.
The update was part of an extensive discussion Lew, CDOT officials and Little Blue Creek Canyon project leaders had with local and regional council members and commissioners in Montrose on Tuesday.
Joe Callaway, from the Federal Highway Administration — Central Lands Division and serving as project engineer for the Little Blue Creek Canyon project on U.S. 50, said contractors have done “quite a bit” of blasting west of the bridge, as well as cuts and fills in some areas where workers are realigning the road, and are currently in the process of placing culverts on the east side of the project.
With CDOT halting construction on U.S. 50 through Little Blue Creek Canyon until further notice, workers are limited to work outside of the roadway.
“We’ve made a lot of progress. I can’t lie and say the current events aren’t slowing things way down, and I’m sure that’s troublesome to everybody,” Callaway said. “We’ll do what we can and work hard to try to make up for some of the time lost.”
A team of geotechnical engineers are scheduled to visit the project next week for a safety review, which is expected to be minimal, in preparation for winter, Rathki said.
Twenty million of the estimated $40 million cost is coming from a grant from the Colorado Federal Lands Access Program. Including the extension of the project, Lew said CDOT has yet to specify exact cost figures.
“One of the things that we’re doing here is asking for emergency relief from federal highways, so we may actually be able to ask for emergency money from them for a bunch of roads and the project,” Lew said. “There will be different ways to potentially pay for the cost.
“So far, the contractor is very understanding, and is working with us to minimize impact.”
Since the project’s start in early April, Lew said workers have been able to accomplish more with the project’s planned closure times, compared to other presented scenarios that argued for longer traveling windows.
Rathki said there haven’t been discussions on whether those open windows would be extended once I-70 reopens to one way traffic and construction on U.S. 50 resumes, but Lew said the downside of the windows being open for longer is “you get less work done.”
“We’re going to try and finish the job as quick as we can,” Callaway said. “That’s the goal. The goal is to try to limit the impacts to the community as much as we can. Whatever we have to do to work and make that happen is our goal and what we’re going to try to do.”
Callaway said workers will need to do scaling and mesh work prior to shutting down the project for the winter.
Update on I-70
The state received notice Tuesday from the Federal Highway Administration’s plans to grant $11.6 million in federal funds to aid with emergency repairs on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.
Lew, along with Gov. Jared Polis, sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation requesting $116 million in federal aid.
The $11.6 million (10% of the total request) was the max the department could send for immediate release.
“They acknowledged our whole request, which I think is a really good sign that they’re taking all those pieces to the puzzle really seriously,” Lew said. “...this may be the fastest turnaround of a federal grant I’ve ever seen, and I’ve watched a lot of federal grants turn around.”
The funds are expected to help CDOT and partner agencies’ efforts to clean up I-70 through Glenwood Canyon, which continued on Monday.
Crews cleaned between Hanging Lake Tunnel and Blair Ranch, and prioritized cleaning slides on the eastbound lanes on Tuesday. Crews excavated debris mud on the west end of the canyon, and plan to place 60 super sacks north of the roadway to prevent future debris flow in that section.
CDOT’s engineering teams conducted in-depth assessments of roadway damage at Blue Gulch. Once additional slide material is removed and barriers, rockfall protection and safety devices are installed, CDOT officials said they believe roadway infrastructure can accommodate reopening westbound I-70 to one-lane traffic, with lane restrictions. It’s similar for eastbound I-70, though 100 feet of roadway embankment and asphalt pavement will need to be reconstructed.
“We need to get I-70 open as fast as we can, access when and where we can through US 50 and make the best of what has turned into a very undesirable situation,” State Sen. Don Coram said during the discussion.
Improvements on alternate routes
Local and regional commissioners asked Lew about potential improvements to alternate routes like Highway 92 and Cottonwood Pass, which have seen increased traffic volumes following the temporary closure of I-70.
Lew mentioned the state’s request of $50 million (an estimate) for improvements to Cottonwood Pass and willingness to study and construct safety improvements to alternate routes.
The Senate on Tuesday passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, with Colorado expected to receive $3.7 billion for federal highway work. Lew said CDOT is still “working on the arithmetic” on what the state will receive, though the Regional Equity Formula that CDOT uses is expected to help funnel a “healthy” amount of funds for the Western Slope.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.