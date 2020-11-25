During the middle of the Great Recession more than a decade ago, the U.S. Small Business Administration started a promotional campaign to create traffic for small businesses.
Fast forward to 2020, in the middle of a pandemic, the Small Business Administration (SBA) Colorado District Office has joined similar efforts, affirming its support on Monday for the #ShopLocalColorado campaign, run by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
“We’re pleased to join our state partners at OEDIT to highlight this important campaign on behalf of small business,” said Frances Padilla, SBA Colorado District Office director, in a news release.
“Coloradans know this year has presented incredible challenges to small business owners and their employees. Our hope is this statewide campaign, along with Small Business Saturday promotions, bring much-needed attention to our small neighborhood businesses. With the COVID-19 pandemic radically changing the way small businesses operate, community support is more important than it’s ever been.”
According to data released by the SBA, through the Payroll Protection Program this year, the SBA had distributed $600 billion nationwide (as of July) in federal stimulus loans. In Colorado, more than 109,000 loans were approved to businesses, including 696 in Montrose. (The Energize Colorado Gap Fund has also helped small businesses during the pandemic.)
Although businesses haven’t been temporarily shuttered like they were during the initial shutdown in March, many small businesses haven’t been exactly thriving, either. (A few on Main Street in Montrose lost the ability to pay for the space.)
It’s why officials with the SBA agree that this year’s Small Business Saturday may be the most important ever.
“I think we all agree if we don’t support small businesses, especially this year, our main streets and communities could look radically different,” Padilla told the Montrose Daily Press on Monday.
In Montrose, downtown shops traditionally join the fray to capitalize on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday dollars. This year, there will be four Small Business Saturdays in Montrose, starting Nov. 28, with three more on Dec. 5, 12 and 19.
The city of Montrose is putting $10,000 of Montrose Bucks into Small Business Saturday promotions, Kate Adams, DART coordinator, said.
For every $50 spent on participating locations, you can receive an additional $10 in Montrose Bucks that also can be used at the downtown shops.
There are 16 downtown businesses participating as redemption locations, Adams said, including Amazing Glaze, Chow Down Pet Supplies, Luxe Designs Boutique, Montrose Anglers, Country Flair and Mosaic, among others. For a full list and more information, visit cityofmontrose.org/holidays.
One of those shops participating belongs to Ed LeViness, owner of Ed’s Fly Shop in Montrose, who said he may open earlier (9 a.m.) on Black Friday while closing later on Saturday. All products in the store will be 20% off.
As a business owner, LeViness, who had already grown a strong online platform with a loyal customer base, said he’s always participated in the holiday shopping weekend.
“I think it’s great,” LeViness said of Small Business Saturday. “It’s a day where folks know they might get a good deal on something they’ve had their eye on.”
According to the Colorado Small Business Development Center Network, 97.6% of the businesses in the state are small businesses, employing more than one million people.
“It’s clear they are very critical to our economy,” Padilla said. “It all goes back to the communication and letting local communities know that they still exist by emphasizing Small Business Saturday.”
When asked if small businesses may have to “over-perform” this weekend to make up for the last several months, Padilla said that may be the case, though this weekend has always been the one where local businesses enhance their sales.
“Sixty percent of consumers say they are going to do retail shopping between November and December,” Padilla said. “A lot of small businesses were built that way and modeled that way.”
The Development and Revitalization Team for the city of Montrose is a 2020 Neighborhood Champion, which is a list of organizations encouraging locals to shop small and local. The Delta Chamber of Commerce, too, signed up to be a champion. By entering into the fold, the organizations can help put small businesses “on the map,” and relay the message of how much local business helps the economy.
“If you shop local for every $10, seven of it stays there, and that stays essential,” said Padilla, emphasizing the value of dollars being spent locally.
Several counties in Colorado moved into the “severe risk” dial (red) in the state’s COVID-19 Dial Dashboard — Montrose was moved to “high risk” (orange) on Tuesday, so retail will be at 50% capacity — further limiting chances for consumers to potentially head to shops over the weekend and secure deals at their local shops. And not only that, but 57% of people say they are likely to ditch in-person shopping this year, according to a survey conducted by FinanceBuzz.
That makes the efforts of small business owners to expand their communication and push an online platform all the more important.
“It’s going to take expanded communications, and we have partners and resources to navigate that,” Padilla said.
Padilla added the giving nature of local businesses, who often support the community year-round, is another aspect to consider. Businesses support local youth sports leagues, pay sales tax that funnels back into the economy to fund education, police departments, so it makes sense to give back on one of the profitable days of the year for local businesses, she said.
“If they no longer exist, our communities are going to look different,” Padilla said. “It really is a conscious effort. It may take a couple of clicks, takes a little bit more time and effort, but you want to see them exist after this, not just to survive, but to thrive again.”
