At the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission

At the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission hearing on Aug. 13, 2019, Josephina Hernandez from Commerce City testified that she supports a Zero Emission Vehicle mandate to improve air quality. Her 2-year-old granddaughter had to be hospitalized for respiratory problems she blames on car-related pollution. 

 (Tamara Chuang/ The Colorado Sun)

How clean are electric vehicles? How much will a zero-emissions vehicle mandate cost businesses in Colorado? And isn’t Colorado already doing a good job without regulations? 

These questions came up more than a few times during this week’s hearing by the state Air Quality Control Commission that is expected to decide whether Colorado will become the next state to adopt California’s ZEV requirement.

The three-day hearing wrapped up testimony Thursday at 5 p.m., and commission now is debating the rule. A decision is expected on Friday.

The push for ZEV by Gov. Jared Polis is intended to reduce automobile emissions since the state’s air quality is out of federal compliance. The direct impact will force automakers to offer more electric vehicles in Colorado, which has been overlooked as manufacturers focused on states with ZEV requirements. 

Read the whole story at The Colorado Sun. The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization that covers people, places and issues of statewide interest. To sign up for free newsletters, subscribe or learn more, visit ColoradoSun.com.

 

Tags

Load comments