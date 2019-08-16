How clean are electric vehicles? How much will a zero-emissions vehicle mandate cost businesses in Colorado? And isn’t Colorado already doing a good job without regulations?
These questions came up more than a few times during this week’s hearing by the state Air Quality Control Commission that is expected to decide whether Colorado will become the next state to adopt California’s ZEV requirement.
The three-day hearing wrapped up testimony Thursday at 5 p.m., and commission now is debating the rule. A decision is expected on Friday.
The push for ZEV by Gov. Jared Polis is intended to reduce automobile emissions since the state’s air quality is out of federal compliance. The direct impact will force automakers to offer more electric vehicles in Colorado, which has been overlooked as manufacturers focused on states with ZEV requirements.
