The sexual assault trial of a California man was allowed to proceed Thursday, after the judge found an allegedly prejudicial reference could be addressed with specific jury instructions.
District Judge Mary Deganhart also declined to grant a later defense motion for acquittal on behalf of Mario Macias, who is charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, as a pattern of abuse.
Macias denies the allegations as false.
A grand jury indicted Macias in 2016 for alleged conduct occurring between April 2010 and January 2015. He was arrested in March on a warrant.
On Thursday, Colorado Bureau of Investigation Agent Jim Fuller testified the girl, who was under 10 at the time of the alleged abuse, had disclosed to a school counselor.
Macias’ defense took issue, however, with Fuller’s reference to the grand jury. Although a reference was made Wednesday to the indictment, public defender Kori Zapletal said Fuller’s testimony suggested to the jury that a different, previous jury found the allegations credible, even though the standard for proof at the grand jury phase is lower than at trial.
“That does bolster the allegations. It does erode Mr. Macias’ right to presumption of innocence; his right to due process and right to a fair trial on the Colorado and United States constitutions,” Zapletal said, asking for a mistrial to be declared.
Deputy District Attorney Joshua Dougherty said although the “bell can’t be un-rung,” the issue could be addressed with a specific instruction to the jury.
“Clearly (it) was not the intent to introduce the evidence,” he said.
After researching case law, Deganhart agreed. “It seems to me we can cure this with an instruction,” she said.
Deganhart also denied the later motion for judgment of acquittal, saying sufficient evidence had been presented for the jury to consider.
Zapletal, who had during cross-examination Wednesday highlighted inconsistencies in the alleged victim’s story, on Thursday questioned witnesses about the girl’s truthfulness.
The child previously testified that Macias came into a room where she was playing and touched her under her clothing and also sexually assaulted her, but she did not tell her mother and did not disclose until after her mother passed away.
According to what was said in court, the girl’s accounts varied between what she told her counselor, a forensic interviewer and the District Attorney’s Office, with respect to such details as whether her brother had initially been in the room with her, but was told to leave; whether it happened after she came inside to change upon falling in mud; whether the door to was open or shut; and what Macias said.
On the stand Thursday, the child’s brother said he could not recall ever being told to leave the room, or of Macias going into a room alone with his sister. He also said he never saw his sister slip and fall into mud.
Under cross-examination, he said although he was close to his sister, he did not spend every moment with her.
Zapletal also questioned the boy about his sister’s truthfulness.
The child said the girl “tells lies” the family doesn’t believe, but also tells the truth. On cross examination, the boy said his sister lies when she tells ghost stories.
Zapletal earlier questioned Fuller about the complaining witness’ school discipline record and claims of being hit by a family member. The latter claims did not lead to any sort of criminal complaint.
Fuller was assigned the case after the Montrose Police Department asked for the CBI to handle it.
Fuller said he met with the police sergeant initially in charge, who also testified Thursday, as well as met with the child’s social services caseworker and school counselor, plus the girl herself.
Fuller did not talk to the child about her school disciplinary record and, when asked whether he had asked teachers about it, said answering would divulge the particular incident leading to the action, which he was not allowed to do.
Fuller had not been given access to the counselor’s files. He acknowledged to Zapletal he had not asked.
He did not obtain the child’s clothing, he said, testifying he met the girl about three years after the alleged abuse and the family had moved multiple times.
The defense called Dr. Mary Vader, a pediatrician who conducts forensic sexual assault examinations, to the stand.
Vader examined the girl in 2016. She testified sexual assault can leave signs such as scarring that are observable even years later.
“I felt her exam was normal,” Vader said, testifying there was no scarring or presence of sexually transmitted infections. “Her history is three years old. It would be almost impossible to see (STIs) unless there was ongoing evidence,” Vader said.
On cross-examination, Vader said sexual assault victims don’t always have scarring, as the tissue involved is pliable. It isn’t unusual to have “a stone-cold normal exam,” she said.
In response to juror questions, Vader explained it is not always possible to tell whether a girl or woman is sexually active based on the presence or absence of the hymen. The membrane is thin, but does not always tear, even in childbirth, Vader said.
The trial was set to continue today.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is an award-winning journalist and the senior writer for the Montrose Daily Press. Follow her on Twitter @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.