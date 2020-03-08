Defense: Murder suspect believed she was shooting an intruder

Heather Jones believed she was firing at an intruder when she instead shot her friend Ryan Redifer as he entered his Paonia home Jan. 12, 2018, her defense attorney said Friday.
Jones had seen evidence of trespass and damage at her own property just hours before, causing her to be fearful and to come stay with Redifer, where she was able to relax — at least, until that night, when she heard knocking and banging she associated with an intruder, not Redifer, attorney Brandon Luna said in his opening statements.
Redifer never returned to the small purple house he’d purchased from Jones. He remained in medical care before dying Sept. 1, 2018, of what a forensic pathologist said were complications from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Jones was charged with second-degree murder and has asserted self-defense.
Jones’ decision to shoot was not justified as covered by law, prosecutors said earlier in the week. They said she was in Redifer’s home and she knew he was coming back that night after he’d headed down the street to a brewery.
Mutual friends who had visited Redifer’s home Jan. 12, 2018, testified Jones had shown no signs of being in fear of anyone and was even “happy.”
She also knew Redifer did not keep his home locked, it was said, and one of Redifer’s daughters testified that he would become a little frustrated if others locked up while he wasn’t home.
But Jones had been put in fear of individuals who were reportedly associated with a Lynette Taylor, a woman who reportedly once stayed with Jones and had been arrested Jan. 11, 2018, Luna said.
As he told the jury: When Jones and Redifer visited Jones’ own property Jan. 12, they found her yard totally destroyed, muddy footprints near Taylor’s car on the property, and footprints leading to the home, where the deadbolt lock was “mangled.” And one of Taylor’s purported associates had called Jones just the day before all the damage was discovered.
“She’s terrified,” Luna said.
Jones took refuge at Redifer’s home in downtown Paonia. There, Redifer placed his keys on the coffee table and Jones used them to unlock his gun safe. She retrieved her 9 mm Ruger and Redifer watched her load it, Luna said.
Witness Darcy Rabin testified Thursday that when she visited Redifer that day, Jones exhibited no signs of fear and was “whimsical” enough to request an impromptu baptism. Dean Cotnam, who stopped by later while Redifer was out, also said Jones wasn’t acting fearful, and that she did not ask him to stay for her safety.
Luna on Friday said the visits took her mind off the situation and allowed her to relax.
When Cotnam departed, and with Redifer still out, Jones locked the doors and turned out the lights to sleep. Her nap was briefly interrupted when Cotnam returned for his water bottles — he knocked and also called out her name, so Jones opened the door to him, Luna said.
Redifer returned to the home a bit before 9 p.m. and could not get inside. But from Jones’ perspective, all she knew was that someone was rattling the knobs and banging and slapping the doors, Luna said.
That person did not call her name or identify himself or herself, he said. Although phone records show Redifer made two calls to her, Jones had turned off her phone and did not know he was calling, Luna said.
The banging occurred “without anyone saying a thing,” Luna said, reiterating that just hours earlier, Jones had found evidence of a burglary attempt at her own home.
She crouched by the coffee table as someone came into Redifer’s house.
“Heather is praying to God that (person) will just leave. She can’t believe this is happening,” Luna said.
A flashlight beam then swept from side to side, coming closer.
“At that point, she’s got to make a decision,” he said. In his client’s mind, Redifer would have used the light switch, and also, he knew that when she was at his home, she would lock the doors, Luna said.
“You cannot understand what it was like at that time to be Heather Jones and make that decision. That should have been the end of a nightmare instead of the beginning. … She made the decision to defend herself from an intruder who came into the house,” he said.
Taylor was Luna’s first witness. He had earlier told the court that he was not certain of how cooperative Taylor, a jail inmate, would be.
Taylor repeatedly said “no” or that she could not remember, when she was asked about phone calls and texts to Jones; about knowing men named Sam, Gypsy or Carl, and about having stayed with Jones for three days in 2018.
When Luna asked whether she had called Jones on a certain date, Taylor responded with “Call her what?”
Another question, about a visit to Jones’ home in 2017, elicited the response: “I don’t know what he’s talking about, Your Honor.”
When questioned about a SIM card in a cell phone, Taylor said she did not know what a SIM card was. At another point, Taylor said that maybe she had been in prison at the time in question “or maybe I was in a gutter.”
And, when Luna asked if she had gotten arrested Jan. 11, 2018, Taylor replied: “Did you?”
“Are you afraid of what a motorcycle gang in La Plata County might do if you testify,” Luna asked.
“What?” Taylor said loudly. She said no when Luna asked again.
Although Redifer’s cause of death was complications from a gunshot and the manner of death was homicide, Luna earlier pressed the pathologist as to whether the complications could have killed Redifer independently of the gunshot.
Dr. Dean Havlik said that although Redifer was a smoker, a former coal miner, and that he had pneumonia at the time he died, “it all goes back to this event” — the shooting.
A kidney and part of Redifer’s colon had to be removed, part of “a rocky course for a number of months, related to his gunshot wound,” the pathologist said.
Redifer also had “pure autonomic failure,” a nervous system disorder than can cause low blood pressure and weakness, Havlik said.
A few days before his passing, Redifer was found unresponsive from lack of sufficient oxygen to the brain and was placed on a ventilator, Havlik said.
The lack of oxygen might have been due to pneumonia, and being on a ventilator can contribute to pneumonia, Havlik said.
“The pneumonia goes back to what incited all of this,” he said, answering “he did not, no,” when District Attorney Dan Hotsenpiller asked if Redifer died because he was a smoker.
“I think he was in for a lifetime of complications,” Havlik later said. “ … He would not have died of pneumonia.”
A mid-afternoon motion for acquittal was denied. The trial is to resume Tuesday.
