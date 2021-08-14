Defense attorneys for Steven Kelso, who denies charges of child sexual assault, hammered the evidence against him as being so thin and uncorroborated that the case should be dismissed.
Montrose County Judge Ben Morris however found that prosecutors met the burden of proof required for a prelim, which is used to assess probable cause for a case.
Kelso was charged earlier this year with sexual assault on a child as a pattern of abuse, for alleged conduct in August 2019 and February 2020. He was also charged with an aggravated sex offense.
Kelso was charged after a child now living out of state disclosed to a child advocacy center’s forensic interviewer that Kelso had subjected him sexual abuse, according to testimony given Thursday.
During the times of the alleged abuse, the child had opportunity to stay with Kelso, the child’s mother testified.
Ted Valerio, supervisor of Montrose County Sheriff’s Office investigators, testified to reviewing the report of MCSO Investigator Dustin Harlow. The document, per testimony, stated that on Oct. 6, 2020, the child disclosed alleged abuse to the out-of-state advocacy center.
Valerio also watched the video of the child’s forensic interview.
Defense co-counsel Lisa Wayne asked Valerio about the Oct. 6 date, attempting to introduce facts showing the date came within days of a “contentious” hearing involving the child, but Deputy District Attorney Ian Fowler successfully objected on the grounds that the credibility of the outcry was beyond the scope and purpose of a preliminary hearing.
Wayne said there is no evidence supporting the child’s outcry: “There’s no other corroboration here.”
Fowler countered that although that argument might go to facts a jury could consider, the outcry itself is not incredible as a matter of law.
Under Wayne’s questioning, Valerio said other witness statements appear to corroborate allegations of physical abuse, but he wasn’t certain whether one of those witnesses, the child’s sibling, actually saw physical abuse occurring.
Fowler again successfully objected, on the grounds that the preliminary hearing only concerned the sexual offenses charged, so questions about physical abuse were not relevant.
Valerio then answered “no” when Wayne asked whether he was aware of any independent physical evidence corroborating the sexual abuse allegations about which he had previous testified.
Valerio opined that he found the child to be “intelligent and credible,” which was not within the scope of a preliminary hearing.
Fowler said the evidence clears the bar for binding over the case to District Court: Kelso was in a position of trust at the time of the alleged abuse; the child’s age had been established, plus Kelso would have had access to the child at the times of the abuse.
But the evidence is insufficient, Wayne argued.
“I’ve been doing this 36 years. These are the kinds of cases it’s most important for the court to scrutinize,” she said.
Morris needed to carefully consider the facts “to ensure this man’s life isn’t ruined by these horrible charges,” Wayne also said.
Morris can, in fact, look at protecting a defendant by preventing an unnecessary trial, she argued.
“This is that kind of case. … The court needs to look at probable cause, (and), I think, needs to scrutinize more than a case in which there is some kind of corroborating evidence,” Wayne said, reiterating the lack of forensic evidence, or any evidence beyond a statement.
Morris agreed there is a need to avoid needless trials, but found prosecutors had met their burden for preliminary hearing.
“These are extraordinarily serious, embarrassing allegations … I take this very seriously,” Morris said.
He said although the burden Fowler and Deputy District Attorney Aubrey Thompson had to meet was a low one, “in the lens of probable cause” they had done so.
Morris bound Kelso over for arraignment Oct. 20.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.