DeJulio saying goodbye to Furniture Connection, hello to retirement

Longtime businessman Ed DeJulio will be closing The Furniture Connection after about 20 years, for, he said, a simple reason: “When people ask, I have two words: It’s time,” he said.
“It’s been good. I’m calling this a store closing and retirement because I’m an old guy. I’m 86,” DeJulio said earlier.
DeJulio has been in the furniture business since 1963, when he established Flairmont Furniture. (Flairmont Furniture remains open for business.) From there, he branched off to Budgetline Furniture, a business he sold and which has since closed. DeJulio opened The Furniture Connection in 2001, acquiring the prime South Townsend Avenue location when another store there went into bankruptcy.
Now, the building is being sold to someone else and the store is winding down with a May final closure date in mind. The Furniture Connection is liquidating its existing inventory in ongoing sales.
“We’ve been at it 20 years,” he said. “Mainly, we wanted to have a presence on South Townsend.”
Although some businesses took a beating from the restrictions imposed to address the COVID-19 pandemic, DeJulio said The Furniture Connection thrived, picking up after the shutdown began easing.
“I’ve been in it a long while and am just ready to make a change. It’s kind of a bittersweet thing because business has been really good since last June. We had our best year for quite a while last year, even though we were closed, essentially, for about six weeks. Since June, business has been good and continues to be good,” he said.
“We’re certainly not closing because business is bad. There are so many businesses that have been affected by COVID, but the furniture industry nationwide has done well,” DeJulio added.
“I guess people have been cooped up in their homes and are looking at their old furniture, wanting something new.”
One thing hampering the industry somewhat has been merchandise supply, because the demand is creating a backlog. DeJulio said people who have ordered their furniture through his store will receive their orders as The Furniture Connection is committed to fulfilling them.
Since opening his first store, DeJulio has about 58 years invested in the furniture business. He is also well known as a prominent radio announcer for the Montrose Indians wrestling team in the 1950s and 60s.
DeJulio’s son Ken and nephew Mark will continue operating Flairmont Furniture on East Main Street. DeJulio said he considered consolidating Flairmont into The Furniture Connection building and closing the East Main building, but Flairmont’s inventory, which includes an extensive array of flooring materials, is too large. Flairmont is busy enough that having one of the two men leave to run The Furniture Connection is not possible, DeJulio indicated.
“We’re continuing with Flairmont. It’s a family operation. I’m sure our 58 years will keep growing,” he said.
You might be able to catch up with him from time to time at Flairmont, too, as he plans on stopping by often. “I can’t stay away from it for too long. this has been my life. It has been good for me and my family. I’m not abandoning the furniture business 100 percent. It’s just time to make a move at this location,” he said.
DeJulio thanked his many loyal customers-turned-friends who, with dedicated employees, made The Furniture Connection a success. He said he was lucky to have “jewels” for store managers, starting with Barbara Garcia, then CJ Ashley, followed by Leslie Thompson and Cassandra Abeyta.
“People say, why don’t you just keep the store? But that’s not my M.O. I am hands on. If I own a business, I think I should be here. This has been my life and I can’t just completely stay away from it,” DeJulio said.
“ … Overall, it’s been a great 20 years. I’ve had great people working for me,” he said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
