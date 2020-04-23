Delrena Peralta — 85 years of life

Delrena Paralta says that a man she knows has been trying to get her to write a book about her life.
“It would have to be a pretty big book,” said this 85-year-old Colorado native, who can often be found near the south end of the Shavano Valley with comb and curry, taking care of Nino. Nino is a trim and well-conformed Paso Fino stallion, who came into Delrena’s life when her son and daughter were given Nino and a half dozen other horses, a sheep or two, and a handful of goats. The gifting took place when the animals’ owner, a neighbor, became too frail to care for them any longer.
Delrena’s son, Charles Keefauver (Jr.), and daughter, Karmen Kinas, now live in the valley. They’re not farmers or ranchers, they just like it out there. When her offspring acquired their livestock, she took a liking to the horses and, in particular, Nino.
Delrena says Nino comes from a good bloodline of the Paso Fino breed. Pasa Finos are known worldwide as the smoothest riding horse. Its natural gait can be seen even in young foals. For Delrena, who doesn’t ride, Nino is special.
“He loves me, probably because I love him,” she said. “Animals know when people love them.”
Delrena shows up at the corrals as often as she can, pink comb and curry brush in hand. When she comes to the fence, Nino comes to greet her.
She stays on the outside of the green metal barrier.
“I don’t move so well anymore. I don’t think that he would hurt me intentionally, but it’s better if I’m out here.”
Born Delrina Dobbs, her earlier life was filled with the scent of pine sawdust, an aroma that she said is still special to her. She moved to New Castle, Colorado, to live when she was very young. There, her father, Floyd Charles Dobbs, was a well-known lumber mill operator in the country where the Elk Creek flows into the Colorado River, west of Glenwood Springs. The creek tumbles down out of the Flat Tops, which was where Dobbs had his logging and sawmill operation.
Delrena married Charles Keefauver, a man who worked for her father. They lived in New Castle, Fort Collins, and Montrose, where Charles worked in the Dobbs lumber operations in various locales on the Western Slope. They raised three youngsters.
Tragedy struck the Dobbs family early on with the sudden death of Charles, only 46, who died of a massive heart attack while hunting near Buford. Even with her father’s untimely death, the New Castle and the Flat Tops area are home to some of Delrena’s best and most exciting memories.
If you ask her what she remembers most, she would say bears.
“If I wrote that book that guys keeps talking about, it would have a lot of bear stories,” she said with a twinkle. She tells her stories with an amazing recall of detail. Like the time she was picking chokecherries on the Flat Tops side of Elk Creek.
“I was reaching up and pulling down branches so I could reach the cherries. I wasn’t paying much attention to anything else,” Delrena recalls.
She says that she had just pulled some cherries and as she put them in her bucket, she glanced down to see a young bear cub, watching her intently from only about four feet away. Her bear instincts told her she might have a serious problem.
“I knew the mama to that cub would be somewhere nearby. Then I heard her coming up the creek bank,” Delrena says. “My heart was racing, but I stood still and made sure I looked away from her — you never want to look them in the eye or try to run.”
The bear rose up on its hind legs and grunted. Delrena said she thought she was done for. But suddenly the cub scampered away. Delrena stayed glued to the spot and at one point was close enough to the sow to touch her.
“Then the mama, I guess, thought her baby was safe, so she dropped and ran after it,” she recalled, still showing great relief on her face about 40 years after the fact.
“After she ran away, I started shaking so bad I could barely walk,” said Dalrena.
Delrena said the family never hunted or killed bears unless they got dangerous. One dangerous incident took place in front of her home, when a bear came out of the woods and began advancing on her. She had the family’s Model 94 Winchester handy and, as she had been told to do, she fired a couple of shots into the air.
“But,” she said, “it did not stop or even turn away. He just kept coming at me.”
Delrena says she fired a shot into the dirt in front of the advancing bruin. All that did was irritate the animal.
“So he started to raise up and I shot him in the chest,” she said. It was not her choice to kill the bear. But with youngsters around, she couldn’t take a chance.
Life is a little calmer nowadays for the lady who said her health is failing a bit. “They say I’ve got three holes in my heart. I do get a little tired but I just keep going. I don’t really like going to the doctor very much.”
Maybe Delrena keeps going because those holes in her heart are filled by caring for her pal Nino and the rest of the herd out there in the Shavano Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.