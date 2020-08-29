Delta Air Lines will not be flying into nor out of Montrose Regional Airport for the foreseeable future after the company announced it had temporarily suspended most of its service to Colorado’s mountain airports this winter.
According to a statement provided by the airline, “Delta continues to evaluate its schedule and is adjusting as needed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on customer demand.”
Montrose Regional Airport informed the community of the suspended service Thursday on its website and social media.
“Delta plans to be back in the coming seasons as national health trends allow,” the statement reads. “Winter flight schedules at MTJ are still being finalized, with a first round of details coming in the next two weeks, remembering that this will remain fluid right up to the start of the season.”
Delta said they hope to resume flights into MTJ for the following ski season in December 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.