Delta and Montrose counties come out well in K-9 Challenge

Montrose County (West End) K-9 Jocko, in front of his honors won Saturday. (Submitted photo)

The High Desert Police K9 Challenge took place at Delta High School on Saturday, turning out a full crowd of spectators.

In the overall competition, the sheriff’s offices of both Delta and Montrose counties came away with a few honorable awards.

K-9 Teg of the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, with handler Sgt. Keith Sanders, took first place in obedience for K-9s under the age of 6, as well as first place in patrol for K-9s under six.

K-9 Jocko of the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, with handler Deputy Mimi Savage, also took home two first-place awards. They were for drag race and agility, both for K-9s under 6.

Those four first place awards for Delta and Montrose counties were given out in a competition with 10 competing K-9s in their age category of under 6.

The High Desert Police K9 Challenge had no entry cost, but the audience was invited to give donations. All funds raised are directed toward law enforcement K-9 training, as well as supporting retired K-9s.

The Delta Police Department was also originally signed up for the event, but because the department was declared a COVID outbreak site, it could not participate.

Lucas Vader is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.

